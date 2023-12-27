Chrissy Teigen is reminding herself that she’s done expanding her family.

“Christmas is so beautiful with my 4 babies but please screenshot this and send to me if I ever say I want a 5th,” Teigen, 38, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 26.

She concluded her Story with a more direct message: “Chrissy you cannot have a 5th.”

Teigen and her husband, John Legend, most recently welcomed son Wren Alexander via surrogate in June. Shortly after Wren’s arrival, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Teigen and Legend, 44, felt like their family was complete.

“Four is enough,” the insider told Us in June. “They love having a very full house, but anything more seems a bit overwhelming to them.”

The couple also share Luna, 7, Miles, 5, and Esti, 11 months. Teigen revealed in June that she and Legend matched with a surrogate while Teigen was pregnant with Esti in 2022.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children,” she wrote via Instagram while announcing Wren’s birth. “In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl.”

Teigen recalled feeling “overjoyed” when she learned their surrogate, Alexandra, was pregnant as well. “We ate hot pot to celebrate, watched Vanderpump Rules with our growing bellies, our families blending into one for the past year,” she wrote.

Teigen and Legend previously lost their son Jack in September 2020 due to partial placenta abruption. She received two blood transfusions before delivery was induced 20 weeks into her pregnancy.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed,” Teigen wrote via Instagram at the time. “He will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. … We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine.”

While she initially described the loss as a miscarriage, Teigen noted in September 2022 that she actually received life-saving abortion care. She has been candid about her grieving process, revealing earlier this month that she “saw” her late son during a ketamine therapy session. (Ketamine is often used to treat depression and anxiety, and the substance can have hallucinogenic effects.)

“I had a really nice birthday [and] went to to see my friends @flamingo_estate, had a beautiful lunch with friends, then did ketamine therapy,” Teigen wrote via Instagram. “[I] saw space and time and baby jack and some weird penguins and cried and cried and cried. Then laid with my babies, then hot pot, then hung with my best friend.”