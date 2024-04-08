Even Chrissy Teigen has to deal with five-hour flight delays.

Teigen, 38, shared a video via her Instagram Story on Monday, April 8, of herself sleeping at an airport in Dubai amid a lengthy flight delay. “Hour 5 at the airport,” she captioned the video, which showed her wrapped in a blanket and stretched across seats in the waiting area. Teigen was traveling with her family from Thailand at the time.

Teigen and her husband John Legend had been vacationing in Thailand with their four children — Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 12 months, and Wren, 10 months — for spring break. Based on another video shared via Instagram Story earlier in the day, the family of six had been in the airport since the early hours of the morning. “4:10 a.m., Dubai,” Teigen captioned the video.

Prior to their delayed flight, the family seemed to be enjoying their time abroad. In an Instagram post from Sunday, April 7, Legend, 45, shared a carousel of photos from their travels. “Chrissy and I have been coming to Thailand together for 17 years now. Loved bringing all our babies for Spring Break,” the singer captioned his post.

In one snap, Teigen posed in a kayak with daughter Luna, while others show the family out on a boat, at an indoor playground, dressed in traditional Thai garb, exploring caves or out to eat.

Teigen, for her part, began sharing photos from the family’s trip via Instagram earlier in the week, with an April 1, post showing all four children packed into the back of a tuk-tuk, or three-wheeled taxi, as well as more sweet snaps where they posed with Teigen’s relatives. “My family!” she captioned the post. (Teigen’s maternal relatives hail from Thailand.)

“family of 6 made it to thailand to visit yai!” the model wrote via Instagram on April 1 in another post. (“Yai” means “grandma” in Thai.) “pearl the basset hound painting coming along swimmingly, babies did such a good job, miles is basically delirious and luna toons is thriving,” she added.

While Teigen and Legend love bonding with their children, they’ve also been open about needing time to themselves as a married couple. (The couple has been together for 17 years and officially tied the knot in 2013.)

“Chrissy and I have committed to doing a staycation one night a month to get away from the kids,” The Voice coach shared at the Voices of Beauty Summit on March 27 in Los Angeles. According to Legend, a staycation means “getting away from the kids, going to a spa and just [enjoying] each other’s company” as a way to de-stress amid their busy schedules.