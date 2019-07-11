



The final stretch! Christina Anstead updated fans on her pregnancy progress at 31 weeks.

“Great day filming today,” the Christina on the Coast star, 36, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, July 10. “3 more weeks and then I’m [peace] out for maternity leave. Finishing up the nursery over the weekend (I’ll post pics soon) — already feeling those nesting vibes which means not sleeping great.”

The reality star added, “Up 22 lbs so even my big gym pants are tight and maxi dresses are a must. Oh the joys. #31weeks.”

The HGTV star, who welcomed Taylor, 8, and Brayden, 3, with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, in 2010 and 2015, respectively, smiled down at her budding belly in the social media upload. She glowed in a patterned pink dress and sandals.

“The prettiest EVER,” her husband, Ant Anstead, commented.

The pregnant star celebrated her baby-to-be’s impending arrival with a “dreamy boho” baby shower last month — and the Wheeler Dealer host, 40, made an appearance.

“Just dropped into the baby shower (basically imagine walking into the lions den!!!) At least the deserts were off the scale,” Ant captioned an Instagram post at the time. “Grabbed what I could! blessed to have so many close friends!! Think I will leave the ladies to it!”

The Canadian TV personality shares Amelie, 15, and Archie, 12, with his ex-wife, Louise Anstead, and announced in March that he and Christina are expecting their first child together.

“And then…… there were FIVE!!! (Well …. four and a half! Will be Five in September)!!” he wrote.

Ant and the Flip or Flop alum, who tied the knot in December 2018, enjoyed a Sedona, Arizona, babymoon in June.

“LOVING our #bucketlist trip / baby moon in spiritual Sedona. … this place is truly special,” Christina wrote at the time. “[It] is magical and peaceful at the same time. Just had dinner at the most romantic restaurant creekside. Can’t wait to explore the vortex trails tomorrow.”

