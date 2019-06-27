



No one ever said that pregnancy was easy, but some women have a rougher go of it than others, just ask Christina Anstead. The HGTV star revealed she has suffered from heartburn throughout her third pregnancy.

Anstead, 35, opened up about her pregnancy woes in a candid Instagram update on Thursday, June 27. She began the post by reflecting on what a “crazy month” June has been for her family.

“Tay had tonsil surgery — her recovery was rough (luckily after 3 weeks she’s all healed up!), @ant_anstead tore his bicep and had to have surgery (ouch!) and Tay & Bray got some not so fun virus that’s going around,” she wrote. “Needless to say … June and it’s [sic] gloom are almost over and we are ready for July.”

The Flip or Flop star then shared what her 29th week of gestation has been like, adding: “[I’m] dealing with some major heartburn … but we are in the home stretch. Time to start preparing the nursery.” Her baby boy would serve as her first child with husband Ant Anstead.

The photo showed Christina donning workout gear as she held on to her growing belly.

In her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the reality star also shared a screenshot of “all the joys” of being 29 weeks pregnant. The snap showed a list of symptoms frequently associated with a woman during this time window: gas, bloating, hemorrhoids and lightheadedness.

Christina is no stranger to dishing on how difficult pregnancy can be. In March, she opened up about how difficult her first trimester had been.

“The first trimester was brutal!!! Maybe it’s my age (35 — considered a geriatric pregnancy) lol … or maybe I just forgot how bad it was with Tay and Bray … But yikes, it really blind sided [sic] me,” she previously wrote on Instagram. “Nausea, exhaustion, too many food aversions, too many carbs …. Anyways, I’m officially back to feeling somewhat normal. Going to try and enjoy the second trimester while it’s here.”

Christina also thanked her “amazing husband” Ant, 40, for “being so supportive while his new bride was complaining and a little more cray than usual.”

The reality star, who wed Ant in 2018, shares daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3, with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Ant, meanwhile, shares son Archie, 12, and daughter Amelie, 15, with his ex-wife Louise Anstead.

