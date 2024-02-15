Ahead of Heather Rae El Moussa facing backlash for not including stepdaughter Taylor in her Valentine’s Day post, Christina Hall spoke about why her daughter doesn’t like to be featured on her social media.

In December 2023, Hall, 40, who shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, posted a video of her daughter with the caption: “Proof that Taylor still exists. ‘No photos please.’ … teenagers.”

Despite the teenager not wanting to pose for pictures, critics still gave Tarek’s wife, Heather, 36, a hard time for her Instagram post on Wednesday, February 14. Heather shared photos only featuring her husband, her stepson, Brayden, and her and Tarek’s son, Tristan, 13 months.

“Happy Valentine’s day to my boys T, T& B,” Heather wrote via Instagram alongside several photos of her and the boys without Taylor. “I have never felt so much love in my life. All 3 keep me on my toes but I wouldn’t want it any other way. I am so grateful to have you as my husband, my best friend, my partner @therealtarekelmoussa. You are my person, and the best daddy I could’ve ever asked for. I love you very much honey and I love you Tristan and Bray.”

Following her post, Heather’s followers took to the comment section to share how they felt about excluding Taylor from the pictures.

“You can wish a girl happy Valentine’s too. Sad to just say the male kids,” one user wrote, while another shared, “I cannot believe you chose to alienate Taylor on Valentine’s Day. That is SAD.”

Heather has previously shut down accusations of favoring son Tristan over her stepchildren.

“Taylor and Brayden are in school all day, and I’m home with Tristan. I can capture moments with Tristan easily,” she explained to Today.com in June 2023, adding that Tarek, 42, and Hall share 50/50 custody. “They’re also busy with sports and tutoring – they always have something going on. I blink and it’s 8 o’clock at night. So when we’re all together, the last thing I’m doing is standing around taking photos with all three kids.”

Heather also added that Taylor has a say in what images she’s featured in on social media.

“She’s a teenager now and she’ll be like, ‘I don’t love my hair in that picture,’ ‘Please don’t post that one,’” she explained.

Taylor has continued to praise and show love for her stepmom, who tied the knot with Tarek in October 2021, despite Heather facing some criticism.

“I’ve known you for four years now, and I just want to say you’re the best mom ever,” Taylor said in a season 6 episode of Selling Sunset, which premiered in May 2023. “I couldn’t have asked for anyone else. My dad got lucky. You’re way out of his league.”