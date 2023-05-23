Cancel OK
Tarek El Moussa’s Daughter Taylor Gushes Over Stepmom Heather Rae El Moussa: ‘You’re the Best Mom Ever’

By
Tarek El Moussa, Taylor El Moussa, Heather Rae El Moussa Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock;AFF-USA/Shutterstock; Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Appreciating her bonus mom! Tarek El Moussa’s daughter Taylor showed some love to stepmom Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) while appearing on Selling Sunset.

“I’ve known you for four years now, and I just want to say you’re the best mom ever,” Taylor, 12, said in a season 6 episode of the Netflix reality show, which premiered on Friday, May 19. “I couldn’t have asked for anyone else. My dad got lucky. You’re way out of his league.”

See Heather Rae Young’s Stepmom Moments With Tarek El Moussa’s ‘Silly’ Kids

Heather Rae El Moussa’s Sweetest Moments With Tarek El Moussa’s 2 Kids

The sweet interaction occurred at Heather’s baby shower which took place in November 2022. The real estate agent, 35, was surrounded by her loved ones and fellow Selling Sunset costars for her special day. Heather announced that she and Tarek, 41, were expecting their first child together that July. Us Weekly confirmed six months later that the couple welcomed their first child together, son Tristan.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The real estate agent, 35, wed the HGTV star, 41, in October 2021 after two years of dating. Tarek was previously married to Christina Hall (née Haack) with whom he shares Taylor and 7-year-old son Brayden. Since Heather joined the El Moussa family, she’s gushed over being a stepmom.

Feature Heather Rae El Moussa Best Quotes About Motherhood and Parenting With Tarek El Moussa

Heather Rae El Moussa's Best Quotes About Motherhood, Parenting With Tarek

“These kids are truly our everything, so we decided to say our vows first to the kids and second to each other. This is just a tiny portion of what I said to the kids, but I truly meant every word: When your daddy and I decided to be fully committed, I was 100 percent committing myself to you too,” she wrote via Instagram following her nuptials. “I am beyond honored to be your bonus mommy. Thank you for allowing me to love your daddy with all my heart. I love you both more than you will ever know.”

As Heather embraced her new role as stepmother, the couple exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about their coparenting dynamic with Hall, 39.

Heather Rae El Moussa and Taylor El Moussa AFF-USA/Shutterstock

“Communication is important and honestly, we were talking about this earlier, it’s so nice to have a good relationship with the other parent because everyone’s happier, the kids are happier, it’s just been incredible,” Heather exclusively told Us in December 2022. “We have them 50/50. So, at our house, I’m mom to them and then they have their mom, and me and her communicate well, and we talk almost every single day about the kids and it’s just important. We’re raising good humans.”

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young’s Timeline

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa's Relationship Timeline

Before being able to conceive their baby boy, Heather had opened up about her journey to get pregnant. The reality star underwent IVF treatment and even froze her eggs as part of the process. When it came time to welcome her newborn into the world, the Oppenheim Group realtor expressed her gratitude for her pregnancy experience.

“I had this whole new appreciation for moms,” she recalled to Us in February after giving birth. “I love being a stepmom to Tay and Bray, but having my own and carrying him and then going through the labor and going through all the experiences, it’s obviously something I’ve never experienced. … It’s just such a beautiful thing that the female body can do.”

