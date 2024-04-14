Ciara is getting honest about the pressure to lose weight post-pregnancy.

The singer, 38, shared her goal to drop 70 pounds after welcoming her fourth child, daughter Amora Princess Wilson, in December 2023 — calling the task “tough s—t” in an Instagram post.

“Trying to lose 70lbs post baby, prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding, and running my businesses…Shout out to all my mammas out there gettin in, I see you! ToughSh$t. #MambaMentality🐍,” Ciara wrote — shouting out to the late Kobe Bryant and his widow, Vanessa Bryant, by wearing a black Mamba-inspired Nike sweatshirt that reads “Tough S—t.”

Ciara, who looks to be makeup-free and is rocking braids in the photo, quickly received support from her famous friends. “If anyone can it’s you,” Holly Robinson Peete commented while Gabrielle Union tossed out some arm muscle emojis.

Related: Picture-Perfect! Ciara and Russell Wilson's Sweetest Moments With Their Kids Ciara and Russell Wilson love documenting their days with their kids. The Grammy winner became a mom before she met the professional football player, giving birth to her and then-fiancé’s Future’s son, Future Jr., in May 2014. She and the rapper called it quits in August of that same year, and the songwriter moved on with […]

Ciara and her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, also share daughter Sienna Princess, 6, and son Win Harrison, 3. Ciara has a son, Future Zahir, 9, with her ex, rapper Future.

She has been open about embracing her postpartum figure and recently posted a video of herself sporting a plunging maroon swimsuit, just two months after giving birth to Amora.

“Embrace every stage of life 🤍,” she captioned the footage, seemingly taken on vacation. Wilson, 35, praised his wife in the comments section, writing, “Beautiful Black Queen. I Love You.”

Ciara also walked the red carpet with Wilson at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on March 10, stunning in a sheer, skin-tight taupe gown. She shared photos from the star-studded event and wrote, “I Night Was Had…Vanity Fair. Oscars 👌🏽.”

The “Level Up” hitmaker is set to join Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes and producer Timbaland on Elliott’s headlining Out of this World Tour, which kicks off on July 4 in Vancouver, BC, and wraps August 22 in Rosemont, Illinois.

Related: The Top 10 Most Stylish NFL Wives and Girlfriends: Ciara, More NFL wives and girlfriends have left a serious style mark on (and off) the field. Ciara, Brittany Mahomes and Kristin Juszczyk are just a few of the women who have dazzled Us with their stellar fashion sense. Take Kristin, for example, who never fails to support husband Kyle Juszczyk (who plays as the San Francisco […]

“So excited to hit the road with Missy, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland for OUT OF THIS WORLD Tour!!! Tickets out at 10AM PT @Ticketmaster! Let’s go!🔥😎🤘🏽,” Ciara shared alongside a photo of the iconic trio on Instagram Friday, April 12.

“You ready to lift off,” Elliott wrote on X in response to Ciara’s gym preparations.