Ciara is getting honest about the pressure to lose weight post-pregnancy.
The singer, 38, shared her goal to drop 70 pounds after welcoming her fourth child, daughter Amora Princess Wilson, in December 2023 — calling the task “tough s—t” in an Instagram post.
“Trying to lose 70lbs post baby, prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding, and running my businesses…Shout out to all my mammas out there gettin in, I see you! ToughSh$t. #MambaMentality🐍,” Ciara wrote — shouting out to the late Kobe Bryant and his widow, Vanessa Bryant, by wearing a black Mamba-inspired Nike sweatshirt that reads “Tough S—t.”
Ciara, who looks to be makeup-free and is rocking braids in the photo, quickly received support from her famous friends. “If anyone can it’s you,” Holly Robinson Peete commented while Gabrielle Union tossed out some arm muscle emojis.
Ciara and her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, also share daughter Sienna Princess, 6, and son Win Harrison, 3. Ciara has a son, Future Zahir, 9, with her ex, rapper Future.
She has been open about embracing her postpartum figure and recently posted a video of herself sporting a plunging maroon swimsuit, just two months after giving birth to Amora.
“Embrace every stage of life 🤍,” she captioned the footage, seemingly taken on vacation. Wilson, 35, praised his wife in the comments section, writing, “Beautiful Black Queen. I Love You.”
Ciara also walked the red carpet with Wilson at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on March 10, stunning in a sheer, skin-tight taupe gown. She shared photos from the star-studded event and wrote, “I Night Was Had…Vanity Fair. Oscars 👌🏽.”
The “Level Up” hitmaker is set to join Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes and producer Timbaland on Elliott’s headlining Out of this World Tour, which kicks off on July 4 in Vancouver, BC, and wraps August 22 in Rosemont, Illinois.
“So excited to hit the road with Missy, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland for OUT OF THIS WORLD Tour!!! Tickets out at 10AM PT @Ticketmaster! Let’s go!🔥😎🤘🏽,” Ciara shared alongside a photo of the iconic trio on Instagram Friday, April 12.
“You ready to lift off,” Elliott wrote on X in response to Ciara’s gym preparations.