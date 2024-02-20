Ciara is proud of her body.

The 38-year-old singer showed off her postpartum figure in a swimsuit via Instagram on Monday, February 20. In the social media video, she frolicked around a pool deck overlooking the ocean in a maroon one piece featuring short sleeves, a pinging neckline and button enclosure. The camera then cut to multiple shots of Ciara holding a drink and posing in the swimsuit.

Ciara teamed her look with a dainty necklace and box braids that cascaded down to her ankles.

“Embrace every stage of life 🤍,” she captioned the post. Her husband, Russell Wilson, praised his wife in the comments section. “Beautiful Black Queen,” he gushed. “I Love You.”

Related: Ciara’s Greatest Fashion Hits: See Her Top 10 Red Carpet Looks Automatic, supersonic, hypnotic, funky fresh. Yes, those are the words to Ciara’s smash hit “One, Two Step” featuring Missy Elliott, but they also are just a few of the adjectives we would use to describe the songstress’ fearless fashion sense. From sexy minis to sleek jumpsuits and ultra-glam gowns, the singer is a red carpet […]

Ciara and Wilson, 35, welcomed their third child together, daughter Amora Princess, in December 2023. They’re also the parents of daughter Sienna Princess, 6, and son Win Harrison, 3. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 9, with her ex Future.

Ahead of giving birth to Amora, Ciara donned a number of fabulous looks while pregnant. One of her most note-worthy looks came in December 2023 at the Color Purple premiere in Los Angeles.

She opted for a Georges Hobeika ensemble that featured a button-up top, which she left open to expose her baby bump. She decorated her belly with gold glitter and paired the look with low-waisted pants and a pleated cape. (Ciara starred as Nettie Harris in the movie.)

Related: The Best Celebrity Bump-Baring Maternity Looks: Suki Waterhouse, More Stars including Suki Waterhouse, Rihanna, Sienna Miller have changed the definition of maternity style, making their baby bumps the focal point of an outfit. Waterhouse — who announced in November 2023 that she’s expecting her first baby with Robert Pattinson — flashed her belly while taking a stroll in Los Angeles. At the time, she […]

For glam, Ciara donned gold eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows, lined lips and winged eyeliner. Her hair was parted down the side and worn in the wet-hair look, with a strand curled over her forehead.

On the red carpet, Taraji P. Henson, who played Shug Avery in the movie, gave Ciara’s belly a kiss.