Claire Danes and husband Hugh Dancy have welcomed their third baby.

Danes, 43, gave birth to a baby girl, People confirmed on Tuesday, July 11. The little one joins Danes and Dancy’s two sons: Cyrus, 10, and Rowan, 4.

A rep for the couple previously confirmed in January that the My So-Called Life alum and Dancy, 48, were expecting baby No. 3.

One day after announcing the big news, Danes debuted her baby bump at the 2023 Golden Globes. While she walked the carpet solo, the Homeland alum told Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez that the pregnancy was “not intentional, but here we go!”

Danes and Dancy were introduced on the set of 2007’s Evening. Sparks flew instantly between the pair, but Danes was hesitant to jump into anything serious.

“I was very recently single, and I had never been single before, so we were just friends for a while,” she told Marie Claire in a February 2017 interview. “[Hugh and I] met in Rhode Island when it was at its most audaciously beautiful, in the fall. And there was one day when we were bicycling by the water and it was sparkly and idyllic, and I just had this dumb epiphany, like, ‘I’m really just happy.’”

Although Danes liked Dancy, she had decided to take a break from relationships. However, following a one-night stand during a production hiatus, she realized that Dancy was who she wanted all along.

Dancy, for his part, recalled the start of his romance with Danes differently, revealing he was unaware his wife in initially saw him as a fling during a May 2020 interview on The Michelle Collins Show.

“The first thing I should mention is that this is complete news to me, so I’m glad I can respond to it,” the Ella Enchanted star explained. “I can only say that I’m really glad my wife chose to have a one-night stand with an inadequate lover. It could have gone either way, who knows?”

They tied the knot during a ceremony in France in September 2009, nearly eight months after Dancy proposed. In December 2012, the twosome welcomed Cyrus and Rowan was born six years later.

Danes has previously opened up about her decision to wait before having children.

“I’ve always wanted to have kids, but I’m glad I didn’t until now. When I was thinking about [working and being a mother] originally, I was really nervous about it,” she explained to Elle magazine in a February 2013 interview. “I think I would make a lousy stay-at-home mom. It just wouldn’t suit me. I feel so fortunate in that I’ve had this arrow-straight focus that I wanted to act.”

Before her relationship with Dancy, Danes had a high-profile relationship with Billy Crudup from 2003 to 2006. The former duo made headlines as the Coast of Utopia actor left pregnant Mary-Louise Parker to be with Danes.

In October 2015, Danes spoke about the controversial relationship on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show.

“I was just in love with him,” she said at the time. “And needed to explore that and I was 24… I didn’t quite know what those consequences would be.”

Dancy, for his part, previously dated Ella Enchanted costar Anne Hathaway from 2002 to 2004.