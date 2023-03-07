Bumping along! Claire Danes showed off her baby bump ahead of welcoming her third child with husband Hugh Dancy.

The My So-Called Life alum, 43, was all smiles while out and about in New York City on Tuesday, March 7. Danes initially covered up with an oversized green coat to keep warm from the cold, accessorizing the look with a grey beanie and black sneakers. She later shed the outerwear and donned a light blue shirt that highlighted her growing belly.

The Romeo + Juliet star confirmed her pregnancy in January and is expecting baby No. 3 with Dancy, 47. The pair married in 2009 after meeting on the set of their film Evening three years prior. They welcomed Cyrus and Rowan in 2012 and 2018, respectively.

While both Danes and her spouse are excited about expanding their family, their sons had slightly different opinions about the news.

“[Our oldest], Cyrus, was sort of resigned to it. I mean, the worst has already happened, his name is Rowan,” the Fleishman Is in Trouble actress said during a January appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “But Rowan has more to lose, like, he has more at stake. And he was categorically opposed to the idea. He said, ‘Yeah, no no no, I don’t like it. I like peace, Mama.’ I was like, that’s rich because that dude does not shut up.”

Danes continued: “He was less than thrilled, but then we talked about how when the baby comes out, it’s going to be pretty dumb [and] doesn’t know a lot, [and will] need assistance and some educating. That was interesting to him. He liked the idea of being a condescending presence. So, now he’s a little more optimistic.”

Instead, the 4-year-old suggested a charitable alternative. “When it comes out of your tummy, we’ll give it to a family that doesn’t have a baby because we’re done,” she recalled, laughing.

The Emmy winner and the England native are set on keeping baby No. 3 around, but Danes told host Jimmy Fallon that they likely won’t be having a fourth — especially because they weren’t planning to welcome a third child.

“I think [this is] the last! This one was a surprise,” Danes revealed at the time. “This pregnancy happened to me, but we’re thrilled. Cyrus is 10 and Rowan is 4, so it’s going to be quite a big span there.”

Dancy, for his part, told Fallon earlier that month that while he may already be a father of two, he’s not prepared for an even bigger brood.

“No, [I’m not ready],” he said. “I mean, I’m very happy about it, obviously, but not ready. Are you ever ready? I personally feel like, in my limited experience, that you can only prepare as far as the arrival of the baby and everything after that is just a blank [slate].”

The twosome may be bracing themselves to become a party of five, but Danes, who debuted her baby bump on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet in January, shared that the couple aren’t interested in learning the baby’s sex.

“We’re rolling the dice,” she quipped to Access Hollywood at the time, adding that while the pregnancy wasn’t “intentional,” she’s ready for the ride. “Here we go!”