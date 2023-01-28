Not ready for another sibling? While Claire Danes and husband Hugh Dancy are excited to welcome another child into their family, their elder sons had a different opinion.

“[Our oldest] Cyrus was sort of resigned to it. I mean, the worst has already happened, his name is Rowan,” Danes, 43, said during a Friday, January 27, appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, referring to the couple’s two sons. “But Rowan has more to lose, like, he has more at stake. And he was categorically opposed to the idea. He said, ‘Yeah, no no no, I don’t like it. I like peace, Mama.’ I was like, that’s rich because that dude does not shut up.”

The Fleishman Is In Trouble star— who gave birth to Cyrus and Rowan in 2012 and 2018, respectively — further revealed that her 4-year-old offered an alternative proposition. “When it comes out of your tummy, we’ll give it to a family that doesn’t have a baby because we’re done,” she recalled Rowan telling her one day.

Danes continued: “He was less than thrilled but then we talked about how when the baby comes out, it’s going to be pretty dumb [and] doesn’t know a lot, [and will] need assistance and some educating. That was interesting to him. He liked the idea of being a condescending presence. So, now he’s a little more optimistic.”

The My So-Called Life alum and the 47-year-old England native, who wed in 2009, confirmed earlier this month that they are expecting baby No. 3.

“I think [this is] the last! This one was a surprise,” Danes told host Jimmy Fallon on Friday. “This pregnancy happened to me, but we’re thrilled. Cyrus is 10 and Rowan is 4, so it’s going to be quite a big span there.”

The Romeo and Juliet star debuted her baby bump at January’s Golden Globes ceremony, telling Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez on the carpet that she and Dancy were not interested in learning the sex of their third child. “We’re rolling the dice,” she quipped at the time.

The Ella Enchanted actor, for his part, has also opened up about the newborn’s forthcoming arrival amid his wife’s unexpected pregnancy.

“No [I’m not ready],” Dancy told Fallon, 48, during the Thursday, January 26, episode of his late-night show. “I mean, I’m very happy about it, obviously, but not ready. Are you ever ready? I personally feel like, in my limited experience, that you can only prepare as far as the arrival of the baby and everything after that is just a blank [slate].”