Colton Underwood is fully embracing fatherhood.

“Our sweet Bishop,” Underwood, 32, captioned an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, October 1. In the short clip — set to “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles — the former Bachelor star could be seen feeding his newborn son with a bottle.

Underwood and husband Jordan C. Brown announced on Monday, September 30, that they welcomed their first baby via surrogate. Their son, named Bishop Colton Brown-Underwood, was born days prior on September 24.

“Our world is a million times better with you in it,” the couple captioned a joint Instagram post announcing Bishop’s birth. In the photo, Underwood and Brown, 41, were all smiles as they posed alongside their baby.

Underwood confirmed in May that he and Brown were expecting, telling Men’s Health that they used a concierge service to find an egg donor. The couple ultimately decided not to learn whose sperm was used.

“Some people want blue eyes and blond hair,” the former reality star told the magazine when detailing the donor selection process.

“We want somebody deep and cool. I believe in nature vs. nurture,” Underwood explained. “So, give us the basics and we can show this kid love.”

Underwood rose to fame after appearing on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018. He went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise season 5 that same year before being named the Bachelor for season 23. Underwood left the show in a relationship with Cassie Randolph, but the pair announced their split in May 2020.

During an April 2021 appearance on Good Morning America, Underwood came out as gay.

“This year’s been a lot for a lot of people, and it’s probably made a lot of people look at themselves in the year and figure out who they are,” he said. “I’ve ran from myself for a long time, I’ve hated myself for a long time. I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know. … I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life. That means the world to me.”

Us Weekly confirmed in September 2021 that Underwood and Brown were dating.

“I’m happy, I’m in love and I’m in a good position,” he told Us in December 2021. “Everything as far as that goes has been pretty smooth.”

At the time, Underwood shared that he and Brown were keeping their romance private. However, they went Instagram official that same month.

Underwood and Brown announced in February 2022 that they were engaged. By May of the following year, they were married.