Colton Underwood’s husband, Jordan C. Brown, has finally watched his season of The Bachelor — and has plenty of thoughts.

“When we first started dating I was like, ‘Please, out of respect for me, do not watch my season.’ And then two years in, he asked to watch,” Colton, 31, said during the Wednesday, September 20, episode of Hannah Brown‘s “Better Tomorrow” podcast.

The former NFL player watched “bits and pieces” of season 23 with Jordan, 40. “It is funny because I would be downstairs and he would be upstairs watching and I could hear him either laugh or be like, ‘Oh, my God.’ And then he was like, ‘How did people not know?'” Colton told Hannah, who appeared as one of his contestants on the ABC show. “He said that multiple times and the best is when he was so strongly opinionated [on who I chose].”

Viewers met Colton when he joined Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018. After ending season 14 single, he appeared on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise before he became the season 23 Bachelor.

Colton left the show with Cassie Randolph in 2019, but the pair called it quits one year later following a tumultuous relationship. Four months after they announced their split in May 2020, Us Weekly confirmed that Cassie, 28, was granted a restraining order against Colton after she claimed he was stalking and harassing her. The case was dropped in November 2020.

After the drama, Colton came out as gay and later debuted his romance with Jordan. The couple exchanged vows in March after nearly two years of dating. He told Hannah that Jordan initially didn’t have an interest in Colton’s reality TV past.

“He did not want to watch. It got to a point where we were out in public and fans would come up and say something and he was like, ‘I feel like a dick because people keep coming up [asking for my opinion] and I didn’t watch,'” Colton said on Wednesday. “He said, ‘We hold this responsibility as a couple now to say hi. I know I didn’t sign up for this. I know I am just your partner. But out of respect for your fans and for your people, I wanted to watch and educate myself.'”

Colton also revealed that Hannah was one of Jordan’s favorite contestants from season 23. Earlier in the episode, Hannah admitted that she had privately questioned Colton during filming.

“We were in the hot tub in the desert and we had to do our interviews by ourselves. [And production told us where to go] and you were like, ‘Wait, where are our shoes? I just got a pedicure,'” she recalled. “And I said, ‘Colton, if I can walk in the dirt then you can walk in the dirt.'”

Hannah said Colton’s reaction to her clothes made her question him as well, adding, “Then that night we got ready for the night and I had on some cute heels. You said, ‘I like those shoes. Are those Stuart Weitzman? I love their boots.’ … This conversation is not the conversation I thought we would be having.”

In response, Colton laughed about the exchange, quipping, “You were like, ‘Are you my gay best friend or am I dating you? He knows manicures and pedicures and he knows women’s fashion.'”