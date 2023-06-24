Connie Britton made Global Citizen’s Power Our Planet: Live in Paris summit a family affair when she stepped out with her son, Eyob “Yoby,” to support the important cause.

“Under the sparkly Eiffel Tower with my sweetest!” the White Lotus alum, 56, captioned a Saturday, June 24, Instagram Story photo with her son, 12, backstage at the event.

Britton beamed in her orange ombré blouse as she cuddled her only child, whom she adopted when he was an infant. Yoby, for his part, opted for a casual look in a blue soccer jersey as they watched the likes of H.E.R. and Billie Eilish perform in Paris.

The Friday Night Lights alum, who serves as an ambassador with Global Citizen, attended the event to help raise awareness for climate change.

“What an unbelievable night! We came to Paris hopeful for radical reform, ready to celebrate breakthroughs for equity and justice on behalf of vulnerable countries that are trying to tackle climate change,” Britton wrote via Instagram later on Saturday. “We are encouraged by the steps taken by World Bank President Ajay Banga to reform key policies, including incorporating suspension clauses into loan agreements for countries hit by natural disasters.”

She continued: “We also celebrate the coalition of countries [that] agreed to cancel Zambia’s $6.3B in debt, we now have a coalition supporting the creation of a tax on the shipping sector, and France has also stepped up by increasing its share of Special Drawing Rights allocated to poor countries to 40%. The ‘Power Our Planet’ campaign will continue to stand for justice on behalf of the countries and populations being devastated by climate change.”

Britton, who is currently dating David E. Windsor, adopted her son in November 2011. Since bringing Yoby home, the Dear Edward star has made sure to teach the preteen about his heritage and how to support his fellow global citizens.

“We talk about [his adoption] all the time. There’s a big map of Ethiopia and Africa in his room, but we also travel back to Africa. We’ve basically been back every other year since I adopted him, and I’m really committed to that,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2019. “We just try to be as vocal about his experience and where he came from as possible in our daily lives. I just want him to know what that world is.”

She added at the time: “He’s, like, a super American kid, but he’s very proud of being from Ethiopia. I think it’s always made him feel special.”