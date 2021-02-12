Round two! Daniella Monet gave birth on Friday, February 12, to her and fiancé Andrew Gardner’s second child, a baby girl.

“Baby girl is here, big, beautiful and healthy,” Gardner, 32, wrote on his Instagram Story. “@daniellamonet is a champion, and we couldn’t be more in love.”

Monet, 31, reposted his Story, writing, “We’re so in love. She’s an angel and everything has gone smoothly so far.”

The Victorious alum shared her pregnancy news in September 2020. “Oh, baby, here we go again,” the actress captioned a family selfie via Instagram with Gardner and their then-11-month-old son, Gio. “Beyond excited to FINALLY announce, we’re EXPECTING baby No. 2. Best 9-year anniversary gift ever.”

The Los Angeles native celebrated Gio’s 1st birthday later that same month, writing, “You are so smart, loving and so damn determined — I love it all. Gio, you’ve changed me forever, and I will forever be your biggest supporter. Oh, man, my face is raining. IS THERE A REWIND BUTTON I CAN HIT?!”

The former Nickelodeon star announced her first pregnancy in April 2019. Five months later, she exclusively told Us Weekly about her former costar Ariana Grande’s sweet reaction to the news.

“She cried her eyes out,” Monet said in September 2019. “I FaceTimed her to tell her and she was just crying and it was so sweet and really special. I think it trips her out cause, like, we’ve known each other for so long now and I’m the first to go through this next phase.”

The former Paradise Run host added at the time: “It was so sweet. I know she was even in a spa at the time and she still took the call and, like, was just a mess. It was sweet. She looked as though she was [mid massage]! I mean it looked that way … She was trying to be quiet, so I was, like, that’s pretty funny.”

Grande, 27, has a friendship “like no other” with Monet, and she is “of course” known as Auntie Ari to Gio.

The former AwesomenessTV host and Gardner got engaged in December 2017 after seven years of dating. Monet gushed about her evolving bond with her husband in April 2020 via Instagram.

“I used to think I was your biggest fan, but then Gio met his dad,” she captioned a slideshow at the time. “Babe, you amaze me. Every year you manage to get just a little bit hotter, idk how you do it. We love you so much.”