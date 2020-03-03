Growing leaps and bounds! Danielle Fishel and Jensen Karp’s 8-month-old son, Adler, is doing “so well” since leaving the NICU in July 2019.

“He is sleeping like a champ,” the actress, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ fifth annual Make March Matter fundraising campaign kick-off on Monday, March 2. “He is sleeping like a champ. He’s eating solids very well. He laughs constantly. He’s got his second upper tooth coming through the skin as we speak, but he doesn’t seem to be in too much pain. He’s doing great.”

The Boy Meets World alum, who feels “really lucky,” went on to say that the little one is going to crawl soon. “He’s scooting basically,” the Arizona native explained to Us. “He’s kind of doing an army crawl. I’m trying to work on getting the knees under him [to] see if he can lift himself up.”

The Be Free creator and her comedian husband, 40, welcomed their baby boy in June 2019, four weeks ahead of his due date. “Here is Adler Lawrence Karp,” the actor captioned his July 2019 Instagram reveal. “Our miracle. He was born a month early on June 24th at 4:52 AM, days after he surprised us with not only an early birth, but with a shocking ultrasound that has since taken over lives. Despite months of clean bills of health, at the last minute, he developed unexplained fluid in both of his lung cavities. Our ensuing rollercoaster ride of emotion, terror, vulnerability and unadulterated sadness has been one we did not expect. Adler is currently in the care of incredible, thoughtful and outlandishly skilled nurses and doctors, yet we’re still in so much pain not being able to bring him home.”

After three weeks, the infant graduated from the NICU. The transition was “a rollercoaster,” Fishel told Us exclusively in October 2019. “We’ve been in and out of Children’s Hospital and doctor’s appointments,” the Girl Meets World star explained at the time. “He was on a medicated formula because he couldn’t be on breast milk because of the condition that he had … creating the fluid in his lungs. … We go back in for a follow-up in a few weeks.”

The Normally, This Would Be Cause for Concern author reflected on the “absolutely incredible care” her newborn received at the hospital, telling Us on Monday: “No one made us feel like they were in a rush. They stayed to answer every single one of my questions.”

The Make March Matter Campaign brings local businesses and the community together to support Children’s Hospital Los Angeles with a goal to raise $2 million during the month of March. To donate, you can visit www.makemarchmatter.org.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe