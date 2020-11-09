Watch and learn! Drake’s 3-year-old son, Adonis, did yoga with his mom, Sophie Brussaux, in a Sunday, November 8, Instagram video.

“Yoga Sundays with my baby yogi,” the artist, 31, captioned the footage. In the social media upload, the France native flowed through cobra and downward dog poses while her son copied her from his own yoga mat.

Brussaux gave birth to the little one in October 2017. Drake, 34, confirmed his paternity eight months later in “March 14,” rapping, “Yesterday morning was crazy / I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe / That s–t is in stone, sealed and signed / She not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine.”

In December 2019, the Grammy winner explained his decision to wait to confirm the news. “To be honest with you, I did a DNA test for my son and it came back to us and it said the DNA test got ruined in transit and they couldn’t be 100 percent sure that that was my son or not,” the Degrassi alum said during a “Rap Radar” podcast episode at the time. “I was in a really weird pending situation where I didn’t want to go tell the world that that was my son and it wasn’t. At the time, I was working with Adidas and we were toying with the idea of a name being a play off of my son’s name.”

While the Canadian star went on to post pictures of his son’s art and Father’s Day gifts, he didn’t share a photo of Adonis’ face until March.

“I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite,” Drake captioned an Instagram slideshow amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The “God’s Plan” rapper continued to document Adonis’ life via social media, from his first day of school in September to his birthday bash the following month.

“Young Stunna,” Drake captioned party pics. As for Brussaux, she wrote, “Three years ago, I was finally meeting you for the first time, after a long 24-hour labor. I’m so proud of the little man you’re becoming, I love you more than life. The world is YOURS! We did that @champagnepapi.”