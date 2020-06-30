Sibling rivalry! Duchess Kate said her and Prince William’s 6-year-old son, Prince George, has a competitive streak.

“The children are really enjoying growing their sunflowers,” the Duchess of Cambridge, 38, said while visiting The Nook to help plant a garden for the East Anglia Children’s Hospice in Norfolk, England, on Saturday, June 27. “[Prince] Louis is winning, so George is a little grumpy about that!”

The duchess, who also shares Princess Charlotte, 5, with the Duke of Cambridge also 38, documented her gardening visit via Instagram.

“Using plants bought during her visit to Fakenham Garden Centre last week, The Duchess worked alongside an EACH volunteer gardener and a family to plant a garden that will provide enjoyment for children and families,” read an Instagram post from her and William’s account. “Throughout the pandemic EACH has continued to deliver end of life and emergency crisis care as well as bereavement support. Marking the end of Children’s Hospice Week, The Duchess also met with staff from EACH’s care and facilities teams to thank them for the incredible work that they do.”

In the social media upload, the duchess grinned while filling a pot with soil and chatting with families.

Kate previously designed a garden for the Chelsea Flower Show, noting that spending time outside is a great way to keep children “happy [and] healthy.”

Kensington Palace wrote in a statement in May 2019: “The garden forms part of Her Royal Highness’s ongoing work on early childhood development and her mission to support efforts that give every child the best possible start in life. The Duchess has committed to making early childhood development the focus of her work in the years to come, and believes that providing children with the opportunity to spend time outdoors can play an important role.”

Kate’s husband and three children enjoyed playing in the garden. Louis, 2, showed off his walking skills while Charlotte tried out a rope swing and George climbed rocks.

The garden featured a high platform treehouse, a campfire, a hollow log from Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham estate for climbing, a waterfall and a stream.