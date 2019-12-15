Royal conversation! Duchess Kate revealed that her youngest child, Prince Louis, has begun saying his first words.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 37, opened up about Louis, 19 months, in Mary Berry‘s Christmas TV special, A Berry Royal Christmas, which airs on Monday, December 16.

“One of Louis’s first words was ‘Mary,’ because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf,” the royal dished. “Children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books, and he would say ‘That’s Mary Berry.’ So, he would definitely recognize you [Berry] if he saw you today.”

Kate and Prince William announced on December 2 that they would be appearing in the Great British Bake Off star’s holiday special. The festive program will focus on the trio as they serve a “festive feast” to charitable organizations across four separate engagements in the United Kingdom.

The couple’s Kensington Palace Instagram account shared several behind-the-scenes snaps of the pair working alongside Berry, 84.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined forces with cookery legend Mary Berry to prepare festive food 🎄 to thank all those working and volunteering over the Christmas period,” the photo caption read.

In one snap, the royal twosome are pictured holding cakes with Berry and British TV chef Nadiya Hussain by their side. In another pic, the Duchess and Berry are seen icing pastries and desserts at the Wisley Garden in Surrey, England, where Kate discussed her “commitment to the early years in raising the next generation of happy, healthy children.”

Kate and William, 37, plan to spend their holidays with little Louis and his siblings, Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, at Queen Elizabeth II‘s annual Christmas celebration in Sandringham.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, for their part, will be celebrating in the United States. Buckingham Palace confirmed the couple’s holiday plans in a statement on November 13.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month. Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, [the couple] will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the duchess’ mother, Doria,” the statement read. “This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the royal family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time that the couple were looking forward to spending quality time with their son, Archie, 6 months.

“As it’s Archie’s first Christmas, they want it to be super special,” the insider explained. “It’ll be just Doria [Ragland] and the three of them. The drama surrounding the couple has caused a huge amount of stress. They’re making their family their No. 1 priority right now.”

A Berry Royal Christmas is scheduled to air on BBC One on December 16.