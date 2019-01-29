On the move! Kate Middleton shared her 9-month old son’s latest milestone with fans outside of the Victoria and Albert Museum in Dundee, Scotland, on Tuesday, January 29.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s baby brother “is a fast crawler,” the royal said, according to photographer Mark Stewart, who was in the crowd. The Duchess also said “she would love to bring her children to the new V&A Museum,” Stewart added.

While she didn’t bring her three little ones along, Prince William visited the museum with his wife and “reminisced … about his time at nearby St. Andrews. He said that they had flown over St. Andrews that morning and recalled it had plenty of pubs, with a smile on his face!”

The couple, who got married in 2011, met in 2001 while attending the University of St. Andrews.

They welcomed Prince Louis in April 2018 and took their first Christmas photo with their three kids last month. George, 5, posed behind his dad in a green sweater, while Charlotte, 3, stood between her parents in blue. Louis sat on his mom’s lap with a smile on his face.

That wasn’t the first time the baby had been seen since his christening portraits in July, though. In honor of Prince Charles’ 70th birthday in November, the family of five took outdoor shots with William’s dad and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as well as Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.

Louis showed off his sweet smile and, in one funny photo, reached over his grandpa’s shoulder to grab his face.

As fun-loving as they look, Kate has admitted that raising her three little ones isn’t easy. She opened up about her brood on January 22 while visiting the Family Action charity in London.

“It’s so hard,” she said. “You get a lot of support with the baby as a mother, particularly in the early days, but after the age of 1, it falls away. After that, there isn’t a huge amount … of books to read. Everybody experiences the same struggle.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!