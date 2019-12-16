Duchess Kate Describes ‘Ridiculous’ Way She Celebrates Her Kids’ Birthdays





Dessert for her darlings! Duchess Kate gets hands-on in the kitchen for her kids’ birthdays.

“I love making the cake,” the Duchess of Cambridge, 37, explained to baker Mary Berry in the Monday, December 16, A Berry Royal Christmas special. “It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up until midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”

Kate, who shares Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 19 months, with Prince William, celebrated her eldest son’s special day in July.

“George has asked for a pair of binoculars for birdwatching and an electric kids’ car, which many of his school friends have,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively of his birthday wish list at the time. “He loves nature and building things.”

Kate enlisted caterers to make the little one’s favorites, including “pizza, pasta and sliders,” the insider told Us, adding, “They wanted cupcakes, an ice cream machine and candy. She generally ensures that her kids stick to a healthy diet, but birthdays are different.”

While the duchess “did most of the organizing herself,” William, also 37, hired a magician since George “loves magic.”

Charlotte and Louis pitched in as well, the source shared. Not only did George’s younger siblings give him homemade cards, but the princess drew a picture of her older brother and picked out a present for him.

Charlotte turned 4 in May and Louis celebrated his 1st birthday in April. In Monday’s special, Kate shared one of her youngest son’s first words — “Mary.” She explained to the Great British Bake Off star, 84: “Right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf. Children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say, ‘That’s Mary Berry.’ … He would definitely recognize you if he saw you today.’”

A Berry Royal Christmas focuses on the royal couple and the baker serving a “festive feast” to charitable organizations at four different engagements.