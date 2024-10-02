Dancing With the Stars pro Daniella Karagach is opening up about her past miscarriage before welcoming her rainbow baby, daughter Nikita.

“I just remember one day I was pregnant, and then the next day I wasn’t,” Karagach, 31, recalled to Good Morning America in a Wednesday, October 2, interview. “I just remember like, falling to the floor [and was] like, ‘I can’t believe this happened to me.’”

Karagach and her husband, fellow DWTS pro Pasha Pashkov, found out that they were expecting a baby in July 2022. Five weeks later, Karagach suffered a miscarriage after waking up in pain. Speaking to GMA, Karagach called the ordeal “gut-wrenching.”

“If it was one day or a week, or five months, or three months, or one month, or whatever the timeline was, like, it was still a loss for me, and it was a huge loss,” she said. “It was a baby, you know. So it was something we’ve wanted and pictured ourselves [with].”

Related: Stars Who Struggled to Conceive Children Share Their Fertility Issues It has been a difficult road to parenthood for many celebrity parents, including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. After in vitro fertilization didn’t work on the first try, Teigen wondered if she had done something wrong. “You just look for anything to blame, especially yourself,” Teigen explained to New York Magazine’s The Cut in April […]

While grieving the loss, Karagach fell into her “lowest of lows” before Pashkov, 38, helped her cope.

“Pasha really got me out of that state, and he was obviously grieving with me, and it wasn’t easy to talk about at the moment, but he got me out of a really bad place,” Karagach explained. “We just truly believe that we need to trust and if it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen at the right time.”

Following her pregnancy loss, Karagach and Pashkov decided to take a step back from family planning and focus on DWTS. In the middle of season 31, Karagach found out she was pregnant again. The mirrorball winner gave birth to daughter Nikita in May 2023.

Karagach decided to share her fertility struggles in hopes that it could help others in similar situations.

Related: ‘DWTS’ Pros Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov’s Daughter Nikita’s Baby Album Baby bliss! Daniella Karagach and husband Pasha Pashkov were smitten with their daughter, Nikita, from the moment she was born in May 2023. The Dancing With the Stars pros announced in November 2022 that Karagach was pregnant with their first child. “Baby Pashkov coming May ’23,” the then-pregnant dancer wrote via Instagram, sharing a picture […]

“I want people to know they’re not alone, and a lot of people are going through the same thing,” Karagach told GMA. “We didn’t really want to have anyone judge us, you know, and tell us things we didn’t want to hear.”

She added, “If you don’t seek help, or if you don’t share it with someone, I feel like me personally, it could have really taken me down … because the first thing I wanted to do was blame myself. I always find comfort in sharing with them, because even though they can’t help you go through that situation, they can always uplift you.”