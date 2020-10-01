Doing it all! Elizabeth Hurley is sharing her tips for other working moms 18 years after her son Damian’s birth.

“It’s ludicrously hard to try and do,” the model, 55, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, October 1, while promoting Breast Cancer Awareness Month as Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign Global Ambassador. “We all try. We all succeed in places, and we often feel like we failed in places.”

When the Royals star welcomed her baby boy in 2002 with Steve Bing, she “made a decision” that he would come first “above work, above a social life, above anything,” Hurley went on to tell Us. “He was going to be my No. 1, which has been and remains so. When you’ve got a clear vision ahead, you’ll do whatever you can to try to make that happen.”

The actress noted that she didn’t get much sleep and didn’t often have time for self-care, although she thinks those days are coming now that Damian is older.

“It’s hard, but you have to keep juggling and look after your own health,” the English star told Us. “If we don’t take care of ourselves, how can we take care of anybody else?”

Hurley has been spending a lot of extra time with the teenager amid the coronavirus pandemic, telling Us that their quarantine coincided with his graduation.

While the transition was “really tough” for Damian, the mother-son pair had “great chats.” Hurley explained, “We talked about the future, his and mine, together as a family. It was a good time for us.”

Even during her and Damian’s busiest times together, the Gossip Girl alum is sure to “check [her] breasts and stay healthy,” she told Us. “This is the time to unite, and this is the time to keep talking about breast cancer. This is the time to keep continuing to check your breasts. And it is the time that if you notice any changes or you’re worried, you really have to try to go to your doctor because it’s vital.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi