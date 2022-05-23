Spilling secrets? Ellen DeGeneres may have subtly announced that Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney are the proud parents of a “really cute” baby boy.

The 31-year-old actress called in to The Ellen DeGeneres Show during the Monday, May 23, episode to celebrate the final season of the 64-year-old comedian’s long-running talk show. “People don’t know this, but I used to live in the house that you live in now when I started the show 20 years ago,” the Finding Dory star said, reflecting on her two decades on the air. “Now I live next door to you, and I’m looking at you living in my house with a brand-new baby.”

DeGeneres went on to gush over seeing Lawrence grow into her new role as a mother, adding, “By the way, I do hear you sometimes talking to him. … I can hear you go, ‘I know!’ It’s so sweet.”

The Silver Linings Playbook star and Maroney, 37, tied the knot in October 2019 after one year of dating. News broke in February that Lawrence gave birth to the pair’s first child, five months after her pregnancy made headlines. The newborn’s name and sex were not immediately revealed.

Before becoming a mom, Lawrence opened up about wanting to maintain her future child’s privacy despite her Hollywood status. “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!'” she told Vanity Fair in her December 2021/January 2022 cover story, which was published in November 2021. “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. … I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

The Oscar winner has also kept her relationship with Maroney relatively under wraps since she began dating the art gallerist in 2018. Lawrence told the magazine that she and Maroney value the little things in their marriage.

“I really enjoy going to the grocery store with him,” the Hunger Games star gushed. “I don’t know why, but it fills me with a lot of joy. I think maybe because it’s almost a metaphor for marriage. ‘OK, we’ve got this list. These are the things we need. Let’s work together and get this done.'”

During her pregnancy, the Don’t Look Up actress stayed mostly out of the spotlight, showing off her growing bump on only a few red carpets and other outings. In December 2021, she joked that she “had a lot of sex” during her acting hiatus while cradling her belly on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“I cooked a little. The [coronavirus] pandemic happened, and then I cooked and I cleaned a lot. … I think I would be a really good housekeeper,” she said at the time. “No, I really do. I make a mess, but I’m really good at cleaning it up. I can attack a mess. … Coming out of Hunger Games, it was nice [to take] a break. Nobody really cared, and it was quiet. I got to, like, feel like I could become a part of the world again without fanfare, literal fanfare.”

