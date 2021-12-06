Going gold! Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence stunned at the Don’t Look Up premiere with her baby bump on display.

The actress, 31, posed for red carpet photos with costar Leonardo DiCaprio on Sunday, December 5. The expectant star rocked an embroidered Dior dress with cap sleeves.

“I’m excited to be here with the whole cast. I’m so excited for this movie and for people to see it,” the Kentucky native gushed to Entertainment Tonight at the event, going on to praise her costars. “I mean, Meryl Streep is the actual greatest actor that has ever lived, and when you watch her in person, it only confirms that. I think I was more starstruck to be around Ariana Grande. Because our worlds don’t really collide with the musicians, and what she does is so different.”

The Silver Linings Playbook star went on to joke, “I mean, I sound similar, don’t get me wrong — better even. I’m coming out with [an album], you’ll see.”

When asked what she’s most excited for about motherhood, the Oscar winner replied, “I don’t know! I’m just going to have to find out.”

The red carpet appearance came three months after news broke that Lawrence is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. While the Hunger Games star keeps quiet about her baby-to-be, she has shown her budding belly during a few outings, including lunch in September and a Vanity Fair interview two months later.

In November, the Golden Globe winner explained to the outlet that she is already giving her little one privacy. “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’” she said last month. “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can.”

The mom-to-be noted that she doesn’t want the public to “feel welcome” to her child’s life, adding, “I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

Lawrence and Maroney, 37, went public with their relationship with 2018, confirming their engagement in February of the following year. The duo tied the knot in October 2019 in Rhode Island.

Keep scrolling to see the pregnant star dressing up her baby bump on Sunday.