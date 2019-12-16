



Been there, done that! Ellie Kemper has two young sons at home and is sharing her parenting expertise with Us Weekly exclusively.

When it comes to showing affection with her husband Michael Korman in front of James, 3, and Matthew, 3 months, the Office alum, 39, does so in a healthy way. “Not excessive PDA, but a hug,” the actress told Us earlier this month while promoting HP’s Get Real campaign encouraging people to get off their screens this holiday season with fun, printable activities. “I’m such a prude. I think you should, though, to be healthy.”

Another one of the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt alum’s parenting “dos” includes leaving the house with puke stains on her clothing. “Time is precious,” the Missouri native explained to Us. “Like, you don’t have time to remove that. Get out. Get your nails done. It’ll distract from the puke stains.”

Kemper isn’t on board when it comes to drinking wine before bed, however. “You don’t know what time you’re going to have to be up in the middle of the night, so you’re only shooting yourself in the foot,” the Emmy nominee told Us. “It’s hard, but don’t. Even in the moment, it might seem like a nice idea, but you’ll be paying for it in two hours.”

The My Squirrel Days author also doesn’t play favorites with her sons. “Everyone has one, but don’t ever say it out loud,” she joked.

Kemper is still “getting used to” having two little ones at home after Matthew’s September arrival. “I am so tired,” she admitted. “It’s just a new mode of existence and I feel like it takes some getting used to it. It’s so funny because before you had a baby, you lived one kind of way, and then after you have a baby, you find all these other parents who are going through exactly what you’re going through. And that’s a nice comfort. You realize you’re not alone.”

Kemper added, “It’s insane. My husband said [when] he didn’t have, like, a minute to answer an email the other day, ‘It’s like waiting for a bird to fly by, having that moment of just free time.’”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi