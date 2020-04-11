A fine line! Erika Christensen wants her and Cole Maness’ children to be educated about the world, but not fearful of it.

“I want to teach them to be smart, but I don’t want to teach them to be afraid,” the Parenthood alum, 37, exclusively reveals of Shane, 3, and Polly, 8 months, in the new issue of Us Weekly. “As a parent, that’s more of your job to be afraid.”

The actress says she plans on raising good girls, explaining, “I think of it as there are forces of good and evil and you may as well continue to contribute to the forces of good in the way that I can. One way is raising people with values and with heart and soul and hopefully tipping the scales in favor of good.”

The Washington native wed Maness, 38, in 2015 and they started growing their family the following year when Shane arrived. She became a big sister when Polly was born at home in August 2018.

“It happened! It happened this morning,” the Six Degrees alum captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “And it will go down in history because babygirl’s own incredible dad delivered her all by himself. My fault entirely as I didn’t know she would come so quickly and didn’t call the doc until far too late. He came straight over and arrived about one minute after she joined us in the world. Haha! My mom too. You should’ve seen their faces when they walked in to hear her little wail. Mom immediately took this picture. So epic. 9:21am (we think) at 7lbs 8oz (we think). Doc didn’t have time to grab the baby scale in his rush.”

When it comes to expanding their family, Christensen and the cyclist need “a minute” to take a breather.

“I have three brothers, and [they’re] a huge part of my upbringing,” the singer told Us in October 2019 when asked whether they want more kids. “We plan on figuring that out.”

The Wicked City alum has a “unique approach” to being a working mom, she told Us at the time. “When I’m a mom, I’m a mom,” she explained. “When I’m working, I’m working. Now my older one is in preschool, so I can do drop off and pickup. She’s like, ‘Mommy’s here. Yay!’”

For more on Christensen’s family life, check out the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber