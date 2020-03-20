Keeping it real. Eva Amurri opened up about postpartum life after sharing a nursing shot with her 1-week-old son, Mateo.

“I’ve basically been breast-feeding around the clock for the last six days doing my best to fit in snuggles with my other two kids in between changing diapers and my own postpartum pads, drinking lots of water, and inhaling a meal whenever I remember,” the actress, 35, captioned the Thursday, March 19, Instagram upload. “Postpartum is a lot. Newborn mama life is a lot. Doing it with two other kids this time is A LOT. (Oh yeah, and quarantine and Home School).”

The Undateable alum went on to write, “But what I keep coming back to is the pearl of wisdom I finally, finally know three kids deep: the days are long but the months and years are truly short. It’s taken me three kids to relax in to the discomfort, to shrug off the self doubt and anxiety and to just breathe in the present. And the present smells a lot like intoxicating baby eau de parfum and I’m pretty in to it.”

In the social media upload, the New York native breast-fed her baby boy while his 5-year-old sister, Marlowe, kissed his head. Amurri also shares son Major, 3, with her ex-husband, Kyle Martino.

The following day, the blogger gave her followers an “up close and personal” look at postpartum life as she burped the infant. Susan Sarandon’s daughter shared a list of must-have products on her blog, from Earth Mama Organic Nipple Butter to a My Brest Friend Nursing Pillow.

She and Martino, 39, welcomed their third child on March 13. “Our family has grown!” the former professional soccer player captioned his Instagram debut at the time. “It’s with full hearts we introduce Mateo Antoni Martino to the world. Mama was a rockstar bringing this incredible gift into the world. #ModernMartinoFamily.”

The Georgia native and Amurri announced their split after eight years of marriage in November 2019, two months after their pregnancy reveal. The former couple finalized their divorce in February.