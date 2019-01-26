Is another royal baby on the way? Fans think that Princess Eugenie is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank three months after the couple’s wedding.

“#tbt to exactly this day last year – Jack and I announced our engagement,” Eugenie, 28, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, January 22. “What a year it’s been since then and how exciting for 2019.” In the photo, Brooksbank, 32, and the royal look down at her engagement ring with smiles and hold hands.

An Instagram user replied in the comments section: “Plans for a baby maybe, Your Royal Highness?”

Another chimed in, “Your wedding was beautiful! (Now waiting on the baby announcement).”

According to The Sun, bookies in the U.K. have slashed odds to 8/13 that the newlyweds have a baby on the way. “The odds of Eugenie and Jack sharing some good news soon have taken another plunge with the latest betting definitely suggesting there could be an announcement around the corner,” a bookmakers.tv spokesperson told the newspaper.

The princess — who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson — and the Casamigos tequila brand manager tied the knot at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in October 2018.

Should the pair be expecting, they will follow in the footsteps of her cousin Prince Harry and his wife, Duchess Meghan. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced her pregnancy in October, just five months after their royal wedding at the same location.

The Suits alum, 37, told bystanders in Birkenhead, England, earlier this month that she is due in late April or early May.

For their part, Prince William and Duchess Kate confirmed she was expecting their first child in December 2012, nearly two years after their nuptials. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are now parents of Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 9 months.

