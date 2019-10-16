



Gabrielle Union came to her family’s defense after an Instagram user posted a negative comment about them.

The hater reposted a photo captioned, “My girls,” that Dwyane Wade shared of the actress, 46, their 11-month-old daughter, Kaavia, and his 12-year-old son, Zion. “What y’all think of this?” the social media user asked.

“Looks like love to me,” Union clapped back. “I truly hope that everyone gets the love, support and hugs they deserve. Also Kaav ain’t with the dumb s–t. Peace & Blessings good people.”

Looks like love to me 🤷🏾‍♀️ I truly hope that everyone gets the love, support and hugs they deserve. Also Kaav ain’t with the dumb shit. Peace & Blessings good people. https://t.co/faFyusNktj — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2019

In April, the We’re Going to Need More Wine author supported her stepson at the Miami Beach Pride Festival while Wade, 37, was working. “Zion had his [own] cheering section today,” the former professional basketball player wrote on Instagram at the time. “Wish I was there to see you smile kid!”

The athlete told Variety in June that it’s his “job as a father” to support Zion and back his decisions. “I don’t really talk about it much because it’s Zion’s story to tell,” the Illinois native explained. “I’m very uneasy about accolades that come from supporting my kids or the negativity that comes from it. I’m doing what every parent has to do. Once you bring kids into this world, you become unselfish. It’s my job to be their role model, to be the voice in my kids’ lives, to let them know, ‘You can conquer the world. So, go and be your amazing self and we’re going to sit back and just love you.’”

Wade welcomed Zion in 2007 with ex-wife Siohvuagn Funches. The former couple also share son Zaire, 17. The former Miami Heat player welcomed Xavier, 5, with his ex-girlfriend Aja Metoyer in 2013, followed by Kaavia in November 2018 via surrogate.

“[She] looks like me, acts like [Gabrielle],” Wade told Us Weekly exclusively of his baby girl in July. “She has a whole personality. She’s very particular about everything just like her mother, very particular, but I love it because she lets you know who she is and what she wants, what she don’t want. It makes it easier for me to be like, ‘Oh, you don’t want that? Cool.’”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!