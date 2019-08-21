



Mixed feelings! Just because Gabrielle Union loves judging America’s Got Talent doesn’t mean she wants her 9-month-old daughter, Kaavia, to ever appear on the show.

“It takes a certain kind of person,” the actress, 46, told Us Weekly and other reporters on Tuesday, August 20, at the America’s Got Talent Live Show red carpet. “Actors are gluttons for punishment. Maybe a room full of network executives are watching you fail miserably or succeed, but [in] those moments you kind of want to just pack it in, go to your room, pull up the covers, eat ice cream [and] watch Beaches perhaps. To have those moments that can feel like your heart is getting ripped out of your chest, and America and the world is, like, weighing in and finding that entertaining — I think that is a hard thing to wrap your brain around. There’s nothing normal about that, and it’s hard.”

The L.A.’s Finest star went on to say, “I personally like to lick my wounds in private and mourn my performance. Let that go and pull my life together in the privacy of my own home while I’m watching Beaches. Maybe my kids will be cut from a different cloth. I don’t know. Maybe Kaav [will be] like, ‘Oh, I absolutely want to live or die in front of America!’ But I don’t want that for her.”

The We’re Going to Need More Wine author, who welcomed her daughter via surrogate with her husband, Dwyane Wade, in November 2018, does love being on set of the NBC show, though.

“[She’s a] natural when all things are positive when everyone’s clapping for you,” the Nebraska native admitted. “But [if] they turn on you, I would hurt somebody. I would go to Simon [Cowell’s] house and hurt him if he gave Kaav an X. Now I gotta fight.”

Union spoke to Us exclusively about her daughter earlier this month, explaining why she doesn’t experience guilt as a working mom. “Being able to have the job that I love and the baby that I dreamed of [is great],” she said. “I’m a better mom because I’m able to go away and do what I love. Even if I failed miserably, I’m following my dreams. … I would be less of a mother if I didn’t set out every day to try to make my dreams come true and other people’s dreams come true. So I don’t have guilt.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!