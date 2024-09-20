Gigi Hadid and ex Zayn Malik are now proud parents to a 4-year-old, celebrating daughter Khai’s birthday with great fanfare.

Hadid, 29, offered a glimpse into the celebration via Instagram, sharing a collection of photos on Thursday, September 19. In one photo, Hadid and her daughter marveled over a pink, round cake by Carlos Bakery that read, “Happy Birthday Khai. May the FOURce Be With You.” It was topped by a realistic-looking replica of Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian. Inside, the cake was baked with rainbow layers.

The birthday bash also included an inflatable slide, a multicolored balloon arch and an arts and crafts station to paint wooden picture frames. Hadid even made a fake scroll to confirm her daughter’s “enrollment” at the fictitious Auradon Prep, the school from Disney Channel’s Descendants franchise.

“Our girl is 4 today and we celebrated all week!!! She loves animals (fantastical ones too), music, baby yoda, all things nature & bugs, Descendants, anything squishy or miniature, and if possible — will be in the water from dawn til dusk. 🐬,” Hadid wrote, appearing to drop a subtle reference to Malik’s Dusk Till Dawn album name. “She is curious, adventurous, loving, and oh so witty.”

Related: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Family Album With Daughter Khai Gigi Hadid and ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik have been loving life with their daughter, Khai, ever since her arrival. Us Weekly confirmed in April 2020 that the model was pregnant with her and Malik’s first baby. Hadid gave birth in September 2020. “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful,” the singer tweeted alongside a photo […]

The supermodel continued, “Khai, it is my life’s greatest joy and pride to be your mama!!!! Thank you for the four best years of my life — you remind me to live life to the fullest every day, in the most simple & beautiful ways. Your possibilities are endless, my sweetest love !!!!”

In additional Instagram photos, Hadid captured moments while kayaking, horseback riding and visiting an aquarium with Khai.

Hadid coparents her daughter with 31-year-old Malik, who shared his own social media tribute to the birthday girl.

Related: Everything Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Have Said About Parenthood Keeping up with Khai! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have said the sweetest things about their daughter since her September 2020 arrival. The couple have been dating on and off since 2015. News broke five years later that the model was pregnant with their first child. The Los Angeles native confirmed the news in April […]

“Happy birthday to the most important person in my life, I love you more than words allow me to express, beyond proud to call you my daughter,” the British singer gushed via Instagram on Thursday, sharing a photo of the father-daughter pair at the beach. “[I’m] grateful for every second I get to spend next to you, as you become the incredible person I know you already are. Four years ago, today my life changed forever and I wouldn’t be the man I am today without you.”

Hadid and Malik dated on and off for six years starting in 2015, later welcoming Khai in September 2020. After the former couple split for good one year later, they focused on building an amicable coparenting relationship.

“Coparenting is good,” Malik said during a July 2023 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “We have a really good relationship for Khai. She’s the, you know, the main importance. It’s going well. I think, from me [and my perspective], yeah.”