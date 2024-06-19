Your account
Celebrity Moms

Gigi Hadid Has ‘Been Summering’ With 3-Year-Old Daughter Khai in Sweet Vacation Snaps

By
Gigi Hadid. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Gigi Hadid. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gigi Hadid is basking in vacation bliss with her 3-year-old daughter, Khai.

“… Been summering!” Hadid, 29, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 19, sharing a carousel of photos.

In one pic, Hadid snapped her daughter — wearing a floral one-piece swimsuit with her hair tied in a French braid — running on the beach with a bag of chips in one hand. In another photo, Khai frolicked in the forest ahead of the supermodel.

Elsewhere in the Instagram roundup, Hadid showed off her daisy-printed bikini, Chanel handbag and new blonde bob in separate snaps. She also tried wakeboarding and relaxed on a boat with influencer Leah McCarthy.

Gigi Hadid Shares Sweet Snap of Her and Zayn Malik s Daughter Khai

Related: Gigi Hadid and Ex Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai's Baby Album

Hadid’s travels with Khai, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, haven’t been her only summer getaways. Last month, she went on two trips with her current boyfriend, Bradley Cooper.

First, Hadid and Cooper, 49, were spotted in a private box during her friend Taylor Swift’s final Eras Tour performance in Paris. They watched the May concert alongside Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Gigi Hadid Has Been Summering With 3 Year Old Daughter Khai in Sweet Vacation Snaps 695
Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram

“I didn’t [try to convert Bradley to a Chiefs fan],” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, quipped to Access Hollywood later in May. “He’s a Philly [Eagles] fan and I don’t think there’s converting any Philly fan into a Chiefs fan. In that regard, go Birds, but it’s Chiefs Kingdom all the way, baby.”

Hadid and Cooper then attended the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival on May 24. The couple were spotted grooving throughout Stevie Nicks’ headlining set before Cooper participated in a cooking demonstration with basketball star Stephen Curry.

Gigi Hadid Reveals Whether She Wants Daughter Khai to Follow Her Modeling Footsteps

Related: Everything Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Have Said About Parenthood

Cooper’s food truck also served up Philly cheesesteaks during the festival as Hadid came along to share her support.

Hadid and Cooper, who joined 34-year-old Swift, and Kelce for a California getaway in April, have been linked since fall 2023, especially bonding over being single parents. (Cooper shares daughter Lea de Seine, 6, with ex Irina Shayk.)

“They’re both single parents to a young daughter, and they share a similar sense of humor,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2023. “It’s still far too early to know where things might be headed. Things aren’t that serious right now, the attraction is there.”

Gigi Hadid Has Been Summering With 3 Year Old Daughter Khai in Sweet Vacation Snaps 698
Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Hadid, for her part, splits custody of Khai 50/50 with Malik.

“Coparenting is good,” the One Direction alum previously said during a July 2023 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “We have a really good relationship for Khai. She’s the, you know, the main importance. It’s going well. I think, from me [and my perspective], yeah.”

Gigi Hadid Bio Page CMA Awards

Gigi Hadid

