Her body, her choice! Gisele Bündchen delivered her and Tom Brady’s son, Benjamin, at home in 2009 — despite the professional football player being against the decision.

“It was funny because he didn’t want me to have a home birth,” the model, 41, said in an excerpt of ESPN+’s Man in the Arena: Tom Brady series on Tuesday, December 14. “He was like, ‘Absolutely not,’ and I was like, ‘Excuse me, you don’t get to choose that, it’s my body.’ He was like, ‘Who has a kid at home in 2000?”

The Brazil native, who also shares daughter Vivian, 9, with the athlete, recalled replying, “I do.” She added, “Me being there … at his birth in our home, it lives in my mind. I think we brought this boy into the world in the most precious way.”

The couple celebrated their son’s 12th birthday on December 8. “Happy birthday my sweet Benny!” Bündchen captioned an Instagram tribute. “You are growing up way too fast! I am so proud of the kind and loving boy that you are, and I feel so lucky to be your mamma. Love you sooooo much!”

The California native added in a post of his own: “Happy Birthday Benny! You are A M A Z I N G in every way. You have taught me so much and I am so blessed to be your dad!”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, who formerly played for the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2019, is also the father of son Jack, 14, whom he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen is a proud stepmom to the teenager, telling her Instagram followers in February 2020 that she chooses to call herself a “bonus mom” to the 50-year-old Blue Bloods star’s child.

“I don’t like the word stepmom,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel wrote via Instagram at the time. “I use the word bonus mom because I feel like it’s a blessing in my life. I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra, wonderful little angel in my life.”

The businesswoman initially had a hard time finding out that Brady had a baby on the way while they were dating. (The quarterback found out after he and Moynahan split.)

Bündchen’s world was “turned upside down,” she wrote in Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life in 2018, noting that Jack made her “heart expand in ways [she] didn’t know were possible.”