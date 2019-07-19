



Mother-daughter moment! Gretchen Rossi shared a photo holding her baby girl for the first time.

“This was right out of surgery and the very first time I got to hold my baby girl,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 40, captioned a Thursday, July 18, Instagram upload. “This was the most amazing exhilarating feeling, and a moment that will be forever engrained in my mind. #firstmoments.”

In the sweet black-and-white shot, the former reality star had her eyes closed in a hospital bed while her newborn slept on her chest.

The former Bravo personality and her fiancé, Slade Smiley, welcomed their first child together on July 11. The former Date My Ex star, 45, already has two sons from a previous relationship.

“Slade has been the best support any woman could dream of,” the new mom told Us Weekly exclusively the day after Skylar Gray’s arrival. “He is a rock of strength!”

The bundle of joy arrived via C-section, and Rossi opened up making that difficult decision earlier this month. “I went from thinking I can do this and have a vaginal birth to now, the doctor, Slade and everyone [are] suggesting that I reconsider and just do a C-section,” the Michigan native explained on social media at the time. “I think it’s the right thing. It’s the safest thing for me and the baby at this point because [the doctor] says I have a cervix of steel and it’s not wanting to open up.”

While Rossi called her surgery recovery “some of the toughest days [she] has ever navigated” in Thursday’s post, she went on to say that she feels “so beyond blessed.”

“I was nervous, scared, in pain and not sure I was doing it all correctly,” the actress wrote. “But I had an amazing support system between the hospital staff, my parents, my brother, and my dearest of friends all surrounding me and telling me I got this and was doing a good job!”

