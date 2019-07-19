Mother-daughter moment! Gretchen Rossi shared a photo holding her baby girl for the first time.
“This was right out of surgery and the very first time I got to hold my baby girl,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 40, captioned a Thursday, July 18, Instagram upload. “This was the most amazing exhilarating feeling, and a moment that will be forever engrained in my mind. #firstmoments.”
View this post on Instagram
This was right out of surgery and the very first time I got to hold my baby girl 👼🏻 This was the most amazing exhilarating feeling, and a moment that will be forever engrained in my mind. ❤️ @skylargray777 #firstmoments #babygirl #csection #baby #blessed ————————————————————————Thank you to my amazing Doctor, Dr. Flora, and the whole wonderful and caring staff at #HoagHospital for taking such amazing care of us while we were there. Your love and dedication to your jobs did not go unnoticed! Thank you to all the nurses, pediatricians, doctors and lactation consultants for really helping me with my first days of being a new mom and keeping me encouraged. ————————————————————————-Those 4 days and 3 nights were some of the toughest days I have ever navigated, being that you are trying to recover from a major abdominal surgery, (not to mention I have never had a major surgery in my life) deal with all the swelling and hormonal changes going on with my body, all the while trying to learn how to breastfeed, and meet your babies needs, but also trying to keep your head above water and take care of yourself so you can be the best mommy to your baby. I cried a lot, I was nervous, scared, in pain and not sure I was doing it all correctly. But I had an amazing support system between the hospital staff, my parents, my brother, and my dearest of friends all surrounding me and telling me, I got this, and was doing a good job! Felt so beyond blessed to have everyone there! So thank you from the bottom of my heart. ❤️🙏🏻
In the sweet black-and-white shot, the former reality star had her eyes closed in a hospital bed while her newborn slept on her chest.
The former Bravo personality and her fiancé, Slade Smiley, welcomed their first child together on July 11. The former Date My Ex star, 45, already has two sons from a previous relationship.
“Slade has been the best support any woman could dream of,” the new mom told Us Weekly exclusively the day after Skylar Gray’s arrival. “He is a rock of strength!”
The bundle of joy arrived via C-section, and Rossi opened up making that difficult decision earlier this month. “I went from thinking I can do this and have a vaginal birth to now, the doctor, Slade and everyone [are] suggesting that I reconsider and just do a C-section,” the Michigan native explained on social media at the time. “I think it’s the right thing. It’s the safest thing for me and the baby at this point because [the doctor] says I have a cervix of steel and it’s not wanting to open up.”
While Rossi called her surgery recovery “some of the toughest days [she] has ever navigated” in Thursday’s post, she went on to say that she feels “so beyond blessed.”
“I was nervous, scared, in pain and not sure I was doing it all correctly,” the actress wrote. “But I had an amazing support system between the hospital staff, my parents, my brother, and my dearest of friends all surrounding me and telling me I got this and was doing a good job!”
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!