Gwen Stefani Is ‘Devastated’ After Her Youngest Son Starts Kindergarten





Where did the time go? Gwen Stefani was hit hard after her youngest son, Apollo, started kindergarten.

“School started,” the Grammy winner, 49, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, September 19. “I got a baby in kindergarten now and that was devastating. But he’s so excited and he’s doing so well. I got [two in] junior high. God gave me all three boys. I’ve always been surrounded by boys.”

The singer and her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, share Apollo and his older brothers, Zuma, 11, and Kingston, 13. After their 2015 split, Stefani went on to date fellow Voice coach Blake Shelton.

In June, a source told Us Weekly exclusively about the country singer’s bond with her sons. “He’s extremely close with them,” the insider revealed. “Blake loves getting dirty with the boys. They’re always playing basketball or running around. They love it [at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch] because it’s just the five of them out on the land, hunting or hiking.”

The “I’ll Name the Dogs” singer, 43, also loves that his girlfriend is “like one of the guys,” according to the insider. “She stays away from the Hollywood scene and is a total homebody. Take away her celebrity status and she shares the same traditional Midwestern values as Blake.”

When it comes to their coparenting relationship, Stefani’s ex-husband, 53, is proud of their progress. “You know, we both manage to feed them and get them to school on time, more or less!” the Bush member told Us exclusively in May. “They are doing really good. They’re really happy, and that’s it. We’re doing the best we can.”

The “Love Remains the Same” singer, who also shares daughter Daisy, 30, with his ex Pearl Lowe, is full of advice while raising Apollo, Zuma and Kingston. “[I tell them] to be a whole, interesting and considerate human being that makes this world a better place. That’s it!” Rossdale said.

