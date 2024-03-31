Gwyneth Paltrow took her two children — Apple and Moses — on a trip to Nashville, Tennessee for Easter weekend.

Paltrow shared a carousel of photos via Instagram on Sunday, March 31, showing her and her family exploring the city of Nashville, which included visits to restaurants Kisser and Lou, which serves Easter brunch on Sunday, where they dined on pizza. “Easter Weekend in Nashville 🐰💕,” Paltrow captioned the photos.

Paltrow, 51, shares daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17, with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. She also has two stepchildren from her husband Brad Fulchuk — Brody, 17, and Isabella, 19 — who he shares with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik.

Paltrow spent Easter weekend with her children just days after the Oscar winner opened up about preparing (emotionally and literally) for Moses to leave for college. Falchuk will also be sending Brody off to college at the same time.

“In the fall Brad and I have boys that will be going off to university,” Paltrow told The Sunday Times in a profile published on March 24. “It’ll be interesting to see how the morning routine changes with no kids in the house.”

Paltrow described “incredible sadness” and “a deep sense of impending grief” when discussing Moses leaving next, but she also added that “this is exactly what should be happening.” She said, “Your kids are supposed to be, you know, young adults who can achieve and cope and make connections and be resilient. That’s exactly what you want. And that means they leave the house.”

Paltrow went through a similar adjustment period when Apple left home to pursue her higher education in fall 2022. At the time, the Goop founder and CEO exclusively told Us Weekly it was “the worst heartbreak [she’d] ever [felt].”

“It’s been a major transition. I didn’t know what to expect, but I knew it would be hard because Apple and I are so close and were together all the time,” Paltrow told Us in October 2022. “But I had no idea. It was like the worst heartbreak I’ve ever [felt].”

Paltrow added, “I felt like the love of my life broke up with me for weeks. It was terrible.” Despite the adjustment period, Paltrow was eventually able to accept that Apple would be fine on her own.

“Now, I’m getting more used to it and it also helps to see her happy and well-adjusted,” she said. “That makes a huge difference.”