Gwyneth Paltrow did it first. The Goop creator, who famously gave her kids unusual monikers, had the best reaction to Elon Musk and Grimes’ even more unique name choice for their son, X Æ A-12.

Paltrow, 47, commented beneath InStyle’s Instagram post noting the correct pronunciation of Musk, 48, and Grimes’ son’s name. “#ChrisMartin I think we got beat for most controversial name,” she wrote, per Comments by Celebs.

Paltrow and Chris Martin were married from 2003 to 2016. They welcomed daughter Apple, 15, in 2004 and son Moses, 14, in 2006. During a 2012 interview with Hello! Canada, the Oscar winner admitted that Martin, 43, is responsible for their firstborn’s distinct name.

“I loved it straight away. I thought it was so unique and sounded cool,” she told the magazine at the time. “She is nearly 8 now and it fits her so perfectly. I can’t imagine her being called anything else.”

The Avengers: Endgame actress also noted that “people did talk about Apple a lot” when their daughter’s name was publicized.

Meanwhile, the SpaceX CEO, 48, and the “Genesis” singer, 32, welcomed their first child together on Monday, May 4. The “Oblivion” songstress tweeted an explanation for her child’s name shortly after.

“X, the unknown variable,” she wrote on Tuesday, May 5. “Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence). A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A = Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat).”

She added, “I think it sounds like the name of the main character in the story. I hope he vibes with that. OK, going back into the pain/ beauty reverie for [some] time, just came on to add my thoughts. Peace to all.”

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, announced her pregnancy in January but did not identify her entrepreneur beau as the child’s father at the time. The baby news comes two years after the couple confirmed their romance.

Musk also shares twins Xavier and Griffin, 16, and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai, 14, with his ex-wife Justine Wilson. Their firstborn, Nevada, died at 10 weeks old in 2002 after suffering from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).