Justin and Hailey Bieber’s friend just let some details about newborn Jack Blues’ son’s birth slip.

The couple announced their son’s arrival on August 23 via Instagram and now, fans think they know Jack’s exact birth date, thanks to a celebratory Instagram comment from model Adwoa Aboah, a friend of the Biebers.

The exchange began when Aboah, 32, announced her daughter’s birth, also via Instagram, on August 27, posting a photo of her holding her newborn’s hand.

“Our stunner of a daughter was born at 11:22pm on the 23rd of August by emergency cesarean. Our hearts have literally exploded into a million pieces. Shy Trinity Afua Wheatley :,),” she captioned the image.

Hailey commented “😍😍😍😍😍😍 baby Shy!!!!” and a few sharp Bieber fans caught the meaning behind Aboah’s reply.

“@haileybieber a day apart. 💔💔💔🐣🐣🐣,” she wrote.

Fans quickly took that to mean Jack was born on August 22, the day before Baby Shy.

Regardless of his birth date, Justin and Hailey are in “total bliss” with their newborn, a source told Us Weekly.

“[Hailey] is enjoying and savoring these moments being a new mom,” the insider said, adding, “She is over the moon and in mom zone, and completely focused on the health of the baby.”

As for Justin, he is “overjoyed and very hands-on. A lot of things will change. He’s a dad now and will be a lot more private and protective and focused on the family first.”

The couple announced Hailey’s pregnancy in May, though Hailey told W Magazine she could have kept the news private until Jack was born.

“I probably could have hid it until the end, but I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly,” she explained. “I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”

Hailey has been open about her desire to have a baby. In May 2023, she told The Sunday Times that she wanted a baby so badly, “I literally cry about this all the time.”

“I want kids so bad, but I get scared,” she said, adding that she recognized the challenge of being a celebrity raising kids. “It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”