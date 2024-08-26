Justin Bieber skyrocketed to fame after he was discovered on YouTube at the age of 12, leading to a career’s worth of ups and downs before he finally settled into his latest role as a husband and father.

Justin married Hailey Baldwin in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024. “WELCOME HOME, JACK BLUES BIEBER,” Justin wrote via Instagram announcing the newborn’s arrival.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple were “elated and so grateful” to be “expanding their family” following their pregnancy announcement months prior.

Justin’s relationships with his parents — mom Pattie Mallette and dad Jeremy Bieber — have shifted over the years. However, Justin has maintained consistently strong relationships with his half-siblings: Jazmyn, Jaxon and Bay.

Keep scrolling to get to know all of the members of Justin’s family:

Pattie Mallette

Justin’s relationship with his mother, who gave birth to him as a teenager in 1994, has experienced significant highs and lows over the years. Mother and son have fluctuated between being very close to being completely estranged. Mallette raised Justin as a single parent in Toronto and has spoken about the struggles she experienced as a young mother.

“As a single mother [I sometimes said], ‘I have no idea how I’m going to feed Justin,’” she told Canadian Christian talk show 100 Huntley Street in 2008. At certain points in his life, the “Love Yourself” singer told Billboard in 2015 that he had distanced himself from his mother because he was “ashamed” of his behavior, saying he “never wanted my mom to be disappointed in me and I knew she was.”

“We spent some time not talking, so it takes time to rebuild that trust,” he said at the time. “She’s an amazing woman and I love her.” Justin and his mother were on good terms by the time he and his wife Hailey announced they were expecting their first child in 2024.

Jeremy Bieber

In a 2015 interview with Billboard, Justin shared that his father had “left for like a year when I was about 4, went to British Columbia, came back on Father’s Day,” and added, “I remember my mom said, ‘If you’re going to be here, you have to be here.’”

In 2016, Justin confessed that he, at the time, was “a lot closer to my dad than I am to my mom.” That same year, Jeremy seemingly (and famously) bragged about Justin’s penis size after the singer’s nudes were leaked online.

Justin has three half-siblings through his father, who shares daughter Jazmyn and son Jaxon with ex-wife Erin Wagner. He welcomed daughter Bay with wife Chelsey Rebelo in 2018.

Jazmyn Bieber

Justin’s first half-sister Jazmyn was born in 2008. Justin has admitted he dotes on the daughter of Justin’s father Jeremy and Wagner.

“When it comes to my little sister and brother, I spoil them,” Justin, who was only 14 when Jazmyn was born, told AOL Music in December 2011. “With Jazzy, all she has to do is cry and she gets what she wants.”

Jaxon Bieber

Jeremy and Erin welcomed Justin’s half-brother Jaxon in 2009. Justin is close with his little brother and shared a sweet message via Instagram for Jaxon’s 12th birthday in November 2021.

“I sit here and look at all of these photos and I’m reminded of how much I love you my precious little bro. I am so proud of you,” Justin wrote at the time. “I can’t believe you are 12 years old! You are such an amazing, sweet, handsome, special boy and I’m honored to be your big brother.”

Bay Bieber

Jeremy and wife Chelsey welcomed Justin’s third half-sibling in September 2018, the same year that Justin and Hailey got married.

Hailey Bieber

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in September 2018, which was followed by a second ceremony in South Carolina the next year. Shortly before their wedding, a source exclusively told Us that Hailey had “calmed Justin down a lot” and “changed him as a man” since they’ve been together.

“He thinks she is his forever and considers her his best friend and soulmate,” the source said in August 2018. “Justin is over his crazy phase and is more approachable and has been talking to lots of fans when he’s out. He’s happy to show the world that Hailey is his girl and he feels at ease with her.”

Jack Blues Bieber

Justin and Hailey welcomed their first child Jack Blues Bieber in August 2024.

Stephen and Kennya Baldwin

Hailey’s mother, Kennya, is a Brazilian graphic designer. Her father is actor Stephen Baldwin, brother of Alec Baldwin. Stephen has appeared in films like Born on the Fourth of July, Posse, 8 Seconds, Threesome, The Usual Suspects and Bio-Dome.

Alaia Baldwin

Alaia, Justin’s sister-in-law, is Hailey’s older sister and the mother of Iris Elle, whom she shares with husband Andrew Aronow. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2020. Alaia shares a close bond with her sister and gave her stamp of approval for Justin ahead of his and Hailey’s South Carolina wedding.

“I appreciate that he is always his genuine self, and that’s what I’d say I like the most about him,” she exclusively told Us about Justin in May 2019.