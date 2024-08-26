Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Justin Bieber’s Family Guide: Meet His Parents, Children, Half-Siblings and More

By
Justin Bieber Family Guide
Justin and Hailey Bieber Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images

Justin Bieber skyrocketed to fame after he was discovered on YouTube at the age of 12, leading to a career’s worth of ups and downs before he finally settled into his latest role as a husband and father.

Justin married Hailey Baldwin in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024. “WELCOME HOME, JACK BLUES BIEBER,” Justin wrote via Instagram announcing the newborn’s arrival.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple were “elated and so grateful” to be “expanding their family” following their pregnancy announcement months prior.

Justin’s relationships with his parents — mom Pattie Mallette and dad Jeremy Bieber — have shifted over the years. However, Justin has maintained consistently strong relationships with his half-siblings: Jazmyn, Jaxon and Bay.

Keep scrolling to get to know all of the members of Justin’s family:

Justin Bieber Family Guide
Justin Bieber and Pattie Mallette Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for YouTube Originals

Pattie Mallette

Justin’s relationship with his mother, who gave birth to him as a teenager in 1994, has experienced significant highs and lows over the years. Mother and son have fluctuated between being very close to being completely estranged. Mallette raised Justin as a single parent in Toronto and has spoken about the struggles she experienced as a young mother.

“As a single mother [I sometimes said], ‘I have no idea how I’m going to feed Justin,’” she told Canadian Christian talk show 100 Huntley Street in 2008. At certain points in his life, the “Love Yourself” singer told Billboard in 2015 that he had distanced himself from his mother because he was “ashamed” of his behavior, saying he “never wanted my mom to be disappointed in me and I knew she was.”

“We spent some time not talking, so it takes time to rebuild that trust,” he said at the time. “She’s an amazing woman and I love her.” Justin and his mother were on good terms by the time he and his wife Hailey announced they were expecting their first child in 2024.

Justin Bieber Family Guide
Justin Bieber and his father Jeremy Jack Bieber Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Jeremy Bieber

In a 2015 interview with Billboard, Justin shared that his father had “left for like a year when I was about 4, went to British Columbia, came back on Father’s Day,” and added, “I remember my mom said, ‘If you’re going to be here, you have to be here.’”

In 2016, Justin confessed that he, at the time, was “a lot closer to my dad than I am to my mom.” That same year, Jeremy seemingly (and famously) bragged about Justin’s penis size after the singer’s nudes were leaked online.

Justin has three half-siblings through his father, who shares daughter Jazmyn and son Jaxon with ex-wife Erin Wagner. He welcomed daughter Bay with wife Chelsey Rebelo in 2018.

Justin Bieber Family Guide
Jazmyn Bieber and Erin Wagner George Pimentel/WireImage

Jazmyn Bieber

Justin’s first half-sister Jazmyn was born in 2008. Justin has admitted he dotes on the daughter of Justin’s father Jeremy and Wagner.

“When it comes to my little sister and brother, I spoil them,” Justin, who was only 14 when Jazmyn was born, told AOL Music in December 2011. “With Jazzy, all she has to do is cry and she gets what she wants.”

Jaxon Bieber

Jeremy and Erin welcomed Justin’s half-brother Jaxon in 2009. Justin is close with his little brother and shared a sweet message via Instagram for Jaxon’s 12th birthday in November 2021.

“I sit here and look at all of these photos and I’m reminded of how much I love you my precious little bro. I am so proud of you,” Justin wrote at the time. “I can’t believe you are 12 years old! You are such an amazing, sweet, handsome, special boy and I’m honored to be your big brother.”

Justin Bieber Family Guide
Bay Bieber Courtesy of Bay Bieber/Instagram

Bay Bieber

Jeremy and wife Chelsey welcomed Justin’s third half-sibling in September 2018, the same year that Justin and Hailey got married.

Justin Bieber Family Guide
Justin and Hailey Bieber Robert Kamau/GC Images

Hailey Bieber

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in September 2018, which was followed by a second ceremony in South Carolina the next year. Shortly before their wedding, a source exclusively told Us that Hailey had “calmed Justin down a lot” and “changed him as a man” since they’ve been together.

“He thinks she is his forever and considers her his best friend and soulmate,” the source said in August 2018. “Justin is over his crazy phase and is more approachable and has been talking to lots of fans when he’s out. He’s happy to show the world that Hailey is his girl and he feels at ease with her.”

Justin Bieber Family Guide
Justin Bieber Courtesy of Justin Bieber/Instagram

Jack Blues Bieber

Justin and Hailey welcomed their first child Jack Blues Bieber in August 2024.

Brighten Your Smile for Less With the Crest 3D Whitestrips That are now 35% off!

Deal of the Day

Brighten Your Smile for Less With the Crest 3D Whitestrips That are now 35% off! View Deal
Justin Bieber Family Guide
Kennya Deodato and Stephen Baldwin Theo Wargo/WireImage

Stephen and Kennya Baldwin

Hailey’s mother, Kennya, is a Brazilian graphic designer. Her father is actor Stephen Baldwin, brother of Alec Baldwin. Stephen has appeared in films like Born on the Fourth of July, Posse, 8 Seconds, Threesome, The Usual Suspects and Bio-Dome.

Justin Bieber Family Guide
Alaia Baldwin and Hailey Bieber Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Endometriosis Foundation of America

Alaia Baldwin

Alaia, Justin’s sister-in-law, is Hailey’s older sister and the mother of Iris Elle, whom she shares with husband Andrew Aronow. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2020. Alaia shares a close bond with her sister and gave her stamp of approval for Justin ahead of his and Hailey’s South Carolina wedding.

“I appreciate that he is always his genuine self, and that’s what I’d say I like the most about him,” she exclusively told Us about Justin in May 2019.

In this article

Hailey Baldwin, UsWeekly Celebrity Biography

Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber Bio Pic

Justin Bieber
1354829386_stephen baldwin 350

Stephen Baldwin

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!