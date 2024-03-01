Hailey Bieber’s sister, Alaia Baldwin, has hoped to make a name for herself over the years despite being from a famous family.

Alaia is the eldest child of Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin and the niece of actor Alec Baldwin. “It is really frustrating because you’re trying to do this on your own, but you still have that connection,” Alaia told Marie Claire of her star-studded relatives in April 2016. “For me, it’s not that bad because my family’s not single-handedly taking over the world at once like the Kardashians.”

Bieber, for her part, told Fashion magazine in August 2017 that she and Alaia managed to have a normal childhood despite their family’s status. “The way my parents raised my sister and me, [Hollywood] was always separate — that was Dad’s work life,” she explained. “When we were home, we were just home, hanging out.”

The sisters have remained close over the years, from introducing the Jonas Brothers on Saturday Night Live together in 2009 to being a part of each other’s wedding bridal parties.

Ahead of Hailey’s second wedding ceremony to husband Justin Bieber in September 2019, Alaia exclusively told Us Weekly that the pop star got her stamp of approval.

“I appreciate that he is always his genuine self, and that’s what I’d say I like the most about him,” she said of Justin in May 2019.

Keep scrolling for five things to know about Hailey’s sister, Alaia:

Who Is Alaia Baldwin’s Husband?

Alaia tied the knot with Andrew Aronow in September 2017. “On January 2, 2014 on the moonlit beach of Parrot Cay our journey began with our first kiss. On May 2, 2014 you asked me to be your girlfriend,” she captioned an Instagram pic from their big day. “And now, on September 2, 2017, I married the man I fell in love with the first time I laid eyes on him in Parrot Cay. Even if I didn’t want to, I could never stop falling in love with you.”

Alaia shared a sweet Instagram tribute in honor of the couple’s fifth wedding anniversary in 2022. “What a journey it has been. We met when we were babies and now we have our 👶🏼,” she captioned a slideshow of photos from over the years. “You’re my favorite person to grow up with. The transition to parenthood isn’t easy but we navigate it together. I’m so proud of how much you (and we) have grown. I love you then, I love you now and I’ll love you always ✨.”

Does Alaia Baldwin Have Kids?

Alaia and Aronow became parents in 2020 when they welcomed daughter Iris Elle. “She is absolutely perfect, we are all happy and healthy,” Alaia wrote via Instagram after giving birth.

Alaia frequently shares adorable pics of her little girl via social media. “You make me so proud to be your mom every day. The moment you arrived is when my life really made sense,” she captioned an Instagram slideshow in celebration of Iris’ 3rd birthday in August 2023. “You continue to amaze me with your empathy, love, confidence 😆, grace and depth. Every day you teach me something new. Your perspective gives me hope for the future of this world we live in. Exploring the world with you is my favorite. Happy Birthday Iris, let’s keep this rollercoaster going 💞🩵🩷❤️💛🧡💜💘.”

What Is Alaia Baldwin’s Job?

Like Hailey, Alaia built a career as a professional model and worked with brands such as Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. “One of my ambitions is to take this career and view it as art,” she told Marie Claire in 2016. “I think that’s sort of a lost concept because everyone is so focused on social media and making money. At the end of the day when I get frustrated and get upset, I remember how much I love getting into character and creating a fashion story.”

Outside of modeling, Alaia has become an advocate for endometriosis awareness since being diagnosed with the condition in 2016. She also serves as an ambassador for the Endometriosis Foundation of America.

In March 2020, Alaia wrote the foreword for Dr. Tamer Seckin’s informational book, EndoMEtriosis: A Guide for Girls. “That’s really been a big motivation for me to share and just be an open ear to anyone that wants to have someone to talk to or who understands,” she said in an August 2020 interview about the book. “Because it can be so isolating when you’re in the middle of those [painful] moments by yourself. You don’t have anyone who knows what that’s like.”

Is Alaia Baldwin Close With Her Family?

While Alaia and Hailey share a close relationship, Alaia also has a strong bond with her cousin Ireland Baldwin. During an April 2022 episode of Red Table Talk, Ireland credited Alaia with helping her overcome mental health and substance abuse issues.

Related: Alec Baldwin and Daughter Ireland Baldwin's Ups and Downs Over the Years Highs and lows! Alec Baldwin and his eldest child, Ireland Baldwin, haven’t been afraid to speak candidly about their evolving father-daughter relationship over the years. The 30 Rock alum welcomed Ireland in October 1995 with his then-wife, Kim Basinger. While the couple split in 2002 and experienced a contentious custody battle, the Georgia native told […]

“[Alaia] was the one who booked the ticket from New York and came to L.A. to see me. She was like, ‘Something’s up. … I sense something,’” she explained at the time. “She saved my life. I think I would have committed suicide, or I would have been dead for sure. I was so close. I could feel it getting to that point. And she saved my life. She pulled me out of it.”

Ireland has also popped up on Alaia’s Instagram feed dozens of times. “Can’t wait to meet my lil hollandaise 💘✨👶🏻🤰🏻🎉 I love you so much already 👯‍♀️,” Alaia captioned photos of herself and her cousin at Ireland’s March 2023 baby shower. (Ireland and her boyfriend, musician RAC, welcomed their daughter, Holland, in May 2023.)

Why Did Alaia Baldwin Get Arrested?

Us confirmed in February 2024 that Alaia was arrested for simple assault, simple battery and criminal trespassing at a Georgia bar. According to a police report obtained by Us, Alaia allegedly “assaulted” several employees after entering an employees-only bathroom to “change her tampon.” The report claims that Alaia pulled at a security guard’s hair and allegedly threw a used tampon at another staff member in self-defense. Alaia did not respond to Us’ request for comment at the time.