Hailey Bieber’s sister, Alaia Baldwin Aronow, was arrested in Georgia over an alleged altercation at a bar in Savannah, Us Weekly can confirm. She was booked for simple assault, simple battery, battery and criminal trespass.

Aronow, 31, was at Club Elan on Saturday, February 24, when the establishment’s owner was forced to call the police regarding “a female patron” who allegedly “assaulted” several employees, according to the police report obtained by Us on Friday, March 1.

A police report obtained by Us claimed that two bouncers at the club alleged that Aronow had entered an employees-only restroom to “change her tampon” when asked to use the public bathroom. Aronow has been alleged of assaulting three staffers during the altercation.

In terms of what went down ahead of the arrest, the arrest report claims that Aronow pulled one security guard’s hair and attempted to kick another. Aronow was also accused of throwing a used tampon at a female staff member.

Related: Celebrity Mugshots See which stars have been behind bars, ranging from Justin Bieber to Reese Witherspoon

Aronow allegedly told police that “she was defending herself,” per the report. Aronow did not immediately respond to Us Weekly’s request for comment.

Aronow has been married to producer Andrew Aronow since September 2017. They share a daughter named Iris, who was born in August 2020.

While Aronow hasn’t spoken much about her sister’s life as an A-lister, Hailey, 27, did share in a past interview that she and her sibling grew up relatively normal — despite coming from a famous family.

“Because of the way my parents raised my sister and me, that was always separate — that was Dad’s work life,” Hailey said in 2017 about fame. “When we were home, we were just home, hanging out.”

News of Aronow’s arrest comes just one day after Hailey , made headlines after their dad, Stephen Baldwin, shared an eyebrow-raising video via social media. Baldwin, 57, reposed a clip originally posted by Victor Marx on Monday, February 26, asking fans to pray for Hailey and her husband, Justin Bieber.

“Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them,” the All Things Possible Ministry founder asked in the clip. “To have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face.”

Related: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber: A Timeline of Their Relationship Sorry, Beliebers — there’s only one girl Justin Bieber has eyes for! After facing plenty of ups and downs in their relationship, the heartthrob finally sealed the deal with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), and the pair have been going strong ever since. The couple tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City […]

Fans were confused about the message, raising concerns about Hailey and Justin. The couple, nor Baldwin has offered any further explanation about the situation. However, Hailey and Justin were spotted attending church on Thursday, February 28.

Justin and Hailey, who tied the knot in September 2018 have been vocal about their marital struggles over the years.

“Marriage is very hard,” Hailey told Vogue during a February 2019 interview. “That is the sentence you should lead with. It’s really effing hard.”