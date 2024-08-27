Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are over the moon with their baby boy, Jack Blues.

“It’s total bliss for the two of them,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about the new parents.

Hailey, 27, is “enjoying and savoring these moments being a new mom,” the insider says, adding, “She is over the moon and in mom zone, and completely focused on the health of the baby.”

Like Hailey, Justin, 30, is taking an active role as he steps into fatherhood for the first time.

“Justin is overjoyed and very hands-on. A lot of things will change,” the source tells Us.“He’s a dad now and will be a lot more private and protective and focused on the family first.”

Being a dad is coming first for the singer. The insider notes that Justin currently doesn’t have any plans for “new endeavors” on the horizon as he and Hailey continue to adjust to life as a family of three.

Justin announced Jack’s arrival via Instagram on Friday, August 23, writing “WELCOME HOME” alongside a photo of his son’s foot wrapped in a blanket.

Justin’s mom, Pattie Mallette, took to social media to express her excitement shortly after the singer publicly shared the news.

“CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey,” she wrote on X on Friday. “I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!”

Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, echoed Pattie’s excitement by reposting her message, adding, “Amen, Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family.”

Hailey and Justin initially revealed her pregnancy in May by sharing a series of photos and videos that showed off her baby bump as the pair renewed their vows. (The twosome tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in 2018 and held a celebration for friends and family the following year in South Carolina.)

In the pictures, Justin snapped some shots of Hailey while she cradled her belly before he joined her in another pic where they both placed their hands on her stomach.

After announcing their exciting news, a separate source told Us that Justin and Hailey “couldn’t be more excited” to become parents and were “grateful” to expand their family.

“It was everything they needed. Hailey is feeling really good. She has been laying low and trying not to overdo it with her work commitments,” the insider continued. “They decided to renew their vows to embrace a new chapter together. They wanted to renew and restore their faith in God together, and in their relationship. It was a new commitment and a fresh start for them as a family of three.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson