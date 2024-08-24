Justin and Hailey Bieber aren’t the only ones overjoyed by the arrival of their newborn — both of their families are celebrating as well.

After Justin, 30, announced the birth of his son, the singer’s mother, Pattie Mallette, took to social media to share her excitement. “CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey,” she wrote on X on Friday, August 23. “I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!”

Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, echoed Pattie’s joy by reposting her message, adding, “Amen, Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family.”

Jack is Mallette’s first grandchild. Meanwhile, Stephen and wife Kennya Baldwin first became grandparents when Hailey’s sister Alaia gave birth to daughter Iris in August 2020.

Justin and Hailey announced their newborn’s arrival via Instagram the same day, revealing that they welcomed their little one. “WELCOME HOME, JACK BLUES BIEBER,” Justin captioned a photo of their son’s tiny foot wrapped in a blanket.

Hailey, 27, shared the same photo on her Instagram Stories, adding sweet bear and light blue heart emojis.

Justin and Hailey first revealed they were expecting back in May, sharing a series of intimate photos and videos on Instagram that highlighted Hailey’s baby bump as the couple renewed their vows. In the snapshots, Justin played photographer while Hailey lovingly cradled her belly. In another shot, the pair placed their hands together on her stomach.

An insider exclusively told Us Weekly shortly after the pregnancy reveal that the couple “couldn’t be more excited” about becoming parents. “They are elated and so grateful they are expanding their family,” the source shared, adding that while the couple has faced some challenges recently, this new chapter “feels like the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Justin and Hailey tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, followed by a second wedding ceremony in South Carolina a year later.

Hailey has been open about her concerns regarding raising a child in the public eye. In May 2023, she told The Sunday Times, “I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad, but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”

Expanding their family has been on Justin’s mind for some time as well. Back in December 2021, a source revealed to Us, “Justin is more than ready. To him, being a dad feels like one of his main purposes in life. He can’t wait and has wanted to be a father for a long time.”