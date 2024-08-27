Hailey Bieber Shares Nostalgic 1st Post After Welcoming Baby Jack

Hailey Bieber shared her first social media post since welcoming baby Jack with husband Justin Bieber — and it seems she’s already settling into mom life.

Hailey, 27, shared an Instagram Story video on Monday, August 26, that showed an adorable clip from the 1988 animated movie The Land Before Time. In the scene, the baby dinosaur Ducky hatches out of an egg with a big grin on her face.

While the model didn’t include a caption with the video, fans theorized on X that she was watching the movie while snuggled up with Justin, 30, and their baby.

The couple announced the birth of their son, Jack Blues, on Friday, August 23. “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER,” Justin wrote via Instagram alongside a snap of his baby’s foot wrapped in a blanket.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, announced Hailey’s pregnancy via Instagram in May, sharing a series of photos and videos that showed off her baby bump as the pair renewed their vows. In the pictures, Justin snapped some shots of Hailey while she cradled her belly. Another photo showed them both placing their hands on her stomach.

After the duo shared the news, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair were “grateful” to expand their family.

“It was everything they needed. Hailey is feeling really good,” the source explained. “They decided to renew their vows to embrace a new chapter together. They wanted to renew and restore their faith in God together, and in their relationship. It was a new commitment and a fresh start for them as a family of three.”

Now that Jack has arrived, the new parents are already loving life as a family of three.

“It’s total bliss for the two of them,” a separate source told Us, adding that Hailey is “enjoying and savoring these moments being a new mom” and “over the moon and in mom zone.”

Justin, meanwhile, is diving headfirst into parenthood.

“Justin is overjoyed and very hands-on. A lot of things will change,” the insider told Us.“He’s a dad now and will be a lot more private and protective and focused on the family first.”

The source noted that the pair are planning to focus solely on the baby right now, explaining that Justin doesn’t have any plans for “new endeavors” on the horizon as he and Hailey settle into life as parents.