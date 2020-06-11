Memory lane! Hayden Panettiere shared a sweet throwback snap with her 5-year-old daughter, Kaya, for her birthday.

“Seems like this picture was taken yesterday,” the actress, 30, captioned her Wednesday, June 10, Instagram upload. “Can’t believe my baby is 5 already! Time flies.”

In the social media upload, the Nashville alum held her then-toddler in her arms while looking off into the distance.

The New York native welcomed her baby girl in December 2014 with her then-fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko. The former couple have been coparenting since their August 2018 split.

“We’re still respectful of each other, and we still have that friendship with each other,” Panettiere told Us Weekly exclusively in February 2019. “It’s not a situation that you find yourself in all that often, so it’s a new one. But I think we’ve done a really good job.”

She went on to say that they are raising Kaya with “book smarts and street smarts,” explaining, “[It’s] trial and error as a parent. … We’re all going to make mistakes.”

That same month, a source told Us exclusively that the Heroes alum “hasn’t had much time” with Kaya while the little one was living with her dad. “She knows the child being with her is not best for [Kaya right now],” the insider explained at the time of the star, who has faced numerous personal issues in recent years. “It’s a sad situation.”

Another source told Us in October of that same year that Panettiere traveled “frequently” to the Ukraine to visit her child and FaceTimed with her “often.”

Panettiere, who has moved on with boyfriend Brian Hickerson, gave an inside look at quarantine life with her daughter on Tuesday, June 9, via Instagram.

“I took this mold of my belly when I was pregnant and my daughter Kaya begged me to let her draw on it,” the Golden Globe nominee captioned a photo of Kaya using a green marker. “After I explained to her how DELICATE and special it is to mommy I finally gave in and said yes. Luckily Daddy helped her with a little outline for her to color in.”