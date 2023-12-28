Heather Rae El Moussa is sharing insight into her unexpected postpartum journey.

“Transformation is an understatement 🤍,” El Moussa, 36, captioned an Instagram video on Wednesday, December 27. “My postpartum journey was … not at all how I expected. If I’m being honest, I thought I would be the person who bounced back really quick.”

While the Selling Sunset alum was convinced that she’d get her “body back in 9 weeks,” she was faced with “reality” and an “an autoimmune thyroid disorder” diagnosis.

In the social media video, El Moussa can be seen working out and sharing progress photos during various parts of her postpartum journey.

“I’ve always been active and ate clean, nutritious foods throughout my pregnancy,” her captioned continued, explaining that after more than four months postpartum she received the autoimmune disorder diagnosis, which “made it a lot harder for my body to go back to ‘normal.’”

Initially, El Moussa said she was “mainly doing cardio,” but her personal trainer started to push her.

“We started my journey slow but she also pushes me & holds me accountable,” she wrote. “I’m so busy, life is chaotic most days so having someone who comes to my home is a game changer for me. Plus to be honest I’d rather be home in the AM with my baby than leave him to go workout.”

El Moussa added, “I could go on and on but I wanted you guys to see my journey – I’m so proud of myself and of my body. I have truly learned to love my body more than ever, prioritize my health & happiness, and feel confident in the skin I’m in.”

She concluded the post with a positive message to followers, telling them to “believe in yourself, but also give yourself time and give yourself grace.”

Heather welcomed her son, Tristan, with husband Tarek El Moussa in January. While Tristan, 11 months, is Heather’s first child, her husband also shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack).

Before receiving her autoimmune disorder diagnosis, Heather said she had been confusing the symptoms with “mom brain.”

“I remember saying to my assistant, ‘I feel like I’m dead,’” she recalled during an October interview with Today. “My brain was so tired. My body was so tired. I was exhausted all the time and no amount of sleep could make it better.”

After consulting a doctor, Heather found out that her pregnancy had triggered Hashimoto’s disease.

“I was in total shock,” she added, noting that she’s been “feeling much better” since seeking treatment.