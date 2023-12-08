Heather Rae El Moussa is finding new ways to honor her and husband Tarek El Moussa’s 10-month-old son, Tristan.

The Selling Sunset star, 36, revealed via Instagram on Wednesday, December 6, that got a tattoo of her little one’s name behind her ear. The moniker was placed right below a heart.

“Before & after Tristan 🤍👉🏻 …it’s the little things 🥹,” Heather captioned a photo of the new ink next to a picture of herself with Tarek, 42, while seemingly pregnant.

Heather also took to her Instagram Stories to share videos of herself getting the tattoo, which was crafted by artist Kareem Masarani. She laid down on the table as Tarek, 41, narrated the big moment.

“Got a little something today,” she wrote over the clips. “Got my little love’s name on me.”

Heather and Tarek welcomed Tristan in January after tying the knot in October 2021. Tarek is also the father of Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Since announcing her pregnancy in July 2022, Heather has been candid about the ups and downs of parenthood. In October, the reality star revealed that she had been diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder.

“I remember saying to my assistant, ‘I feel like I’m dead,’” she told Today.com at the time. “My brain was so tired. My body was so tired. I was exhausted all the time and no amount of sleep could make it better.”

Heather initially attributed the issues to “mommy brain” but was later diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease by her doctor: an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid gland, per the Mayo Clinic. Symptoms of the condition can include fatigue, muscle aches, joint pain and problems with memory. (She has since started medication.)

Motherhood, however, isn’t all challenges. Heather exclusively told Us Weekly in June that she is “obsessed” with being a mom and noted that she is learning every day despite already being a stepmom to Taylor and Brayden. “Going through the newborn stage and having a baby is a completely different ballgame,” she told Us.

“At first it’s chaos, right? You have this new baby at home you’re trying to figure out everything and you’re postpartum,” she continued. “Everything’s different. But I did not think I’d be this obsessed and in love with him. I knew I would love him, obviously, but it’s, like, this obsession and love. It’s so hard to even leave him and go run errands. It’s hard to go to the gym.”

Heather added that it didn’t take long for motherhood to completely change her for the better. “I’m definitely more calm and more patient and just more loving overall,” she shared. “And I’m not letting things upset me and bother me. Like if something stressful is going on, or people are being negative and talking s–t out in public, I’m kind of like, ‘You know what? Whatever?’ Because my peace for Tristan is more important.”