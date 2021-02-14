No bun in this oven! Heidi Montag dismissed speculation that she is pregnant with her second child with husband Spencer Pratt.

“No I am not pregnant yet,” the reality star, 34, tweeted on Saturday, February 13. “Just a little overweight.”

Montag and Pratt, 37, tied the knot in November 2008 and welcomed son Gunner in October 2017.

The Colorado native opened up exclusively to Us Weekly in July 2019 about the couple’s plans for baby No. 2. “Hopefully in a few months, we’ll start trying,” she revealed at the time.

Montag has been forthcoming on social media about her efforts to conceive. “Well not pregnant this month…” she tweeted in January, adding a martini emoji. After a fan sent words of support, she replied, “Thanks hopefully soon.”

The Hills: New Beginnings star later detailed her journey in an Instagram Story video. “Well, I’m not pregnant this month,” she said. “So Spencer and I are starting to try. With Gunner, I got pregnant the first month, so I was a little bit sad. But I decided to have faith and hope and a nice glass of wine to take the pressure off. So cheers … and God willing, next month.”

Montag previously raved about Gunner in July 2019. “He’s starting to talk a lot more, which is really fun,” she told Us. “He loves TV, which is great for traveling and he’s running the sprints everywhere. [He’s] just a lot of fun.” She added that her son “loves [playing with] crystals” and interacting with the Hills revival’s camera crew.

“He loves an audience,” she noted. “He’s a great artist, actually. He loves painting, and he’s really great at the piano.”

Pratt, for his part, applauded his wife for her dedication to parenting in June 2019. “When we started filming [The Hills: New Beginnings], Heidi was a very, very intense-attachment parent,” he told Us. “I’m sure some would say extreme, but to me it was just being a super mom.”

He then recalled “some very intense” moments before Montag learned to be away from Gunner. “She had not left Gunner even for five seconds for, like, almost a year to that point,” he said. “That was a major adjustment and process for her. To be honest, if it [wasn’t] for The Hills, I don’t know if she would have ever left Gunner’s side. … [It] was incredible for … being healthy parents, having boundaries.”