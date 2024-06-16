Henry Cavill cannot wait to meet his and pregnant girlfriend Natalie Viscuso’s “wee one” very soon.

“Oh yeah…..and Happy Father’s Day ye dads out there,” Cavill, 41, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 16, after sharing a separate pic of his French bulldog. “Turns out I shall be joining your hallowed ranks soon! Any tips??”

Cavill added, “And don’t worry, pillows won’t be in the crib when the wee one arrives, just glue and scapels [sic] so he or she can build Warhammer miniatures.” (Cavill and Viscuso are currently producing a film adaptation of the tabletop game Warhammer 40,000.)

The Witcher alum uploaded a selfie of himself sitting in the baby’s nursery, where a wood crib and matching changing table had been set up. Cavill sported a plaid button-down as he lounged in a white rocking chair.

Cavill and Viscuso have been together since 2021. They announced they were expanding their family three years later.

“I’m very excited about it,” Cavill told Access Hollywood in April at the red carpet premiere of his movie Ungentlemanly Warfare. “Natalie and I are both very excited. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that.”

The outlet reporter then joked that Cavill’s Ungentlemanly Warfare costar Henry Golding — who shares two daughters with wife Liv Lo Golding — kickstarted his journey to fatherhood.

“I mean, he didn’t inspire me to do that. My parents did,” Cavill replied.

Cavill and Viscuso, an executive at Vertigo Entertainment, frequently gush about one another — and their film collaborations — via social media.

“For 30 years I have dreamt of seeing a Warhammer universe in live action,” Cavill wrote via Instagram in December 2022. “Now, after 22 years of experience in this industry, I finally feel that I have the skill set and experience to guide a Warhammer Cinematic Universe into life. Partnering with Natalie Viscuso at Vertigo has been a blessing beyond words, without her we might not have found the perfect home at Amazon. And having a home like Amazon will give us the freedom to be true to the massive scope of Warhammer.”

He added at the time, “To all of you Warhammer fans out there, I promise to respect this IP that we love. I promise to bring you something familiar. And I endeavor to bring you something fantastic that is, as of yet, unseen.”

As of February, the Warhammer film is still in the “early” stages.

“I can’t say too much, again, it’s early days still,” he said on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast in February. “But to have this opportunity to bring it to screen, and be at the tiller so it can be faithful, is key to me. This is the stuff I’ve been dealing with since I was a kid. This is the stuff I spend my free time daydreaming about, as an adult as well, and I get to bring it into life.”